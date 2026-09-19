Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 20:20 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1.20am (BST) on Monday, September 21.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Sky Sports NFL (& Main Event).

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

Both teams enter this game with contrasting momentum from Week 1, and their latest practice reports outline critical injury situations heading into the matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

The Chiefs are riding high after a commanding 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes successfully returned to the field following his 2025 ACL recovery and looked sharp guiding a revamped offense.

The Trenches & Defense : Head coach Andy Reid noted that starting LT Josh Simmons and SS Chamarri Conner are progressing, but neither has practiced this week, making them highly unlikely to suit up.

Injury Management : Star defensive tackle Chris Jones has been limited with a calf issue but played through it in Week 1 and is expected to command the line on Sunday. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed had his usual knee management day.

Rookie Boost : Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane progressed to a full participant on Thursday and is on track to feature heavily in the secondary.

Roster Moves : The Chiefs placed linebacker Cooper McDonald on injured reserve and promoted fullback Ben VanSumeren to the 53-man active roster.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts are looking to bounce back from a rough 41-23 Week 1 blowout at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Miscommunications plagued Shane Steichen’s defense in the opener, making adjustments an absolute priority ahead of the trip to Arrowhead.

Quarterback Status : Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson missed Wednesday's session with a groin issue but returned as a full participant on Thursday. He is fully expected to support starting signal-caller Daniel Jones.

Wide Receiver Crisis : The top concern for Indianapolis lies in the receiving corps. Alec Pierce missed Thursday's practice with a heel injury after being a full participant on Wednesday, creating fear of a setback. Simultaneously, Ashton Dulin missed back-to-back practices with an ankle injury, leaving the aerial attack severely short-handed behind veteran Keenan Allen.

Defensive Line Health : Defensive pillar DeForest Buckner (ankle) loged a full practice on Thursday. Nose tackle Grover Stewart missed Thursday due to personal reasons but is anticipated to rejoin the squad before travel.



