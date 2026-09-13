Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos kick-off time

14 Sept 2026 - 20:15 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) on Tuesday, September 15, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 01:15 (BST).

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Sky Sports NFL / Sky Sports Main Event.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Team News

The AFC West sides resume their rivalry, with both squads showcasing revamped depth charts and recovering franchise stars.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

The headlines for Kansas City surround the dramatic return of their franchise quarterback and a late-week scare on the defensive line.

Patrick Mahomes : Cleared to start. He is making his first regular-season appearance since suffering a devastating, season-ending knee injury (torn ACL/LCL) last December. He practiced as a full participant all week.

Chris Jones : The All-Pro defensive tackle was a sudden addition to the Friday injury report. He was limited in practice due to a calf issue. His status is under close watch, with rookie first-rounder Peter Woods expected to see more snaps if Jones is limited.

Josh Simmons & Chamarri Conner : Both starting left tackle Josh Simmons (back) and starting strong safety Chamarri Conner (knee) missed practice again. Neither is expected to play. Rookie Kahlil Benson is slated to fill in at left tackle, while Jaden Hicks and Xavier Nwankpa will rotate to cover Conner's absence.

New Rushing Weapon : Free agent addition Kenneth Walker III (the reigning Super Bowl MVP) is set to make his Chiefs debut, giving them a high-powered explosive option out of the backfield.

Full Participants : Wide receivers Rashee Rice (knee) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder) are fully cleared and ready to headline the passing attack.

Denver Broncos Team News

Head Coach Sean Payton's squad enters the season opener remarkably healthy compared to their hosts, with almost their entire roster available.

Bo Nix : Set to return to regular-season action following an ankle injury suffered late last season, ready to lead an offense that brings back 88% of its roster continuity.

Marvin Mims Jr. : The wide receiver was the only player listed on Denver's injury report this week due to a foot injury, but he participated fully and is a complete go. He has surprisingly secured a starting job over Pat Bryant.

New Playmakers : Star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is set to make his highly anticipated regular-season debut for Denver, joining Courtland Sutton and tight end Evan Engram. Running back J.K. Dobbins also returns to action to anchor the backfield.

Defensive Continuity : All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga lead a secondary that will look to test the Chiefs' reshuffled receiver groups and rookie corner Mansoor Delane.







