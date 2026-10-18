Serie A - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Lazio will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Juventus vs Lazio is available to watch live via HBO Max and TNT Sports 1. You can also stream the match through DAZN.





Juventus host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening in the seventh round of Serie A, with two sides at very different points of their early-season trajectories meeting under the Turin lights.

Lazio arrive in excellent shape. Gennaro Gattuso's side have collected 16 points from their opening six matches, losing just once, and sit joint-top of the table alongside Inter. It is a remarkable start that has silenced plenty of pre-season sceptics.

Juventus, by contrast, have been inconsistent. Luciano Spalletti's team have won only one of their last four league outings, though a comeback victory away at Celta Vigo in the Europa League midweek will have lifted spirits inside the camp.

Spalletti acknowledged the physical toll of European travel in his pre-match press conference, noting that recovery had begun at 4:30 in the morning after the Vigo trip. He was also quick to praise the opposition, describing Lazio as a dangerous side with Davide Frattesi as a particularly threatening presence.

Gattuso, meanwhile, used his own press conference to vent frustration, suggesting he has not been treated with full honesty by those around him. The emotion in the Lazio camp adds an extra edge to an already charged occasion.

One subplot worth watching is the presence of Sergio Conceição in the stands. The former Lazio player and father of Juventus winger Francisco admitted he would be cheering for his son, though he joked that his loyalties at the stadium were less certain.

For TV channel options, live stream details, and everything else you need ahead of kick-off, read on below.

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Spalletti is without a significant number of players for this fixture. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Augusto Owusu, Kamil Grabara, and Arkadiusz Milik are all sidelined through injury. Spalletti himself serves a suspension, with Marco Domenichini set to take charge from the touchline. The projected XI points to Gleison Bremer and Jhon Lucumi at centre-back, Pape Sarr and Douglas Luiz in midfield, and Randal Kolo Muani leading the attack.

Gattuso is also managing an injury list that includes Matteo Cancellieri, Albert Gudmundsson, Alessio Furlanetto, Nicolo Rovella, Adam Marusic, and Adrian Przyborek. No suspensions are in effect for the away side. Lazio's projected starting XI features Christos Mandas in goal, with Davide Frattesi, Kenneth Taylor, and Reda Belahyane in midfield, and a front three of Gustav Isaksen, Tijjani Noslin, and Mattia Zaccagni.

Form

Juventus head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five competitive fixtures, with a friendly defeat to Cremonese also in that spell. They beat Celta Vigo 2-1 away in Europe on Wednesday and claimed a 2-0 win over Atalanta in Serie A last month, but were held 1-1 by Cagliari in their most recent league outing. Across the five matches, their scoring has been reasonable but defensive vulnerabilities have shown.

Lazio's recent form is considerably more convincing. They have won three of their last five competitive outings, with their most recent league result a 3-1 victory over Monza. A 2-2 draw with AC Milan and a 0-2 win at Venezia also feature in that run, demonstrating both attacking output and the ability to keep opponents quiet on the road. Two friendly draws interrupt the sequence but do not diminish the impression of a side with genuine momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

These two clubs have met four times in Serie A and once in the Coppa Italia across their last five encounters, producing a tight series with no dominant side. The most recent meeting ended 2-2 at the Allianz Stadium in February 2026. Lazio have edged the overall record in that five-match sample, with two wins to Juventus's one, and the two sides have shared the points on two further occasions. Goals have been spread fairly evenly across the series, underlining how closely matched these fixtures tend to be.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Lazio sit second while Juventus are seventh, making this a fixture between a side chasing the summit and one looking to close the gap on the European places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Lazio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: