Serie A - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and AC Milan will kick off at 6 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Juventus vs AC Milan is available to watch live via the TV channels and streaming platforms listed below.

Juventus host AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday, 6 September, in the third round of the Serie A 2026/27 season. Both sides arrive with perfect records, making this the standout fixture of the matchday.

Juventus have won their opening two league games without conceding a goal. Luciano Spalletti's side beat Frosinone away before seeing off Parma at home, with clean sheets in both matches setting an early tone for the campaign.

Milan have matched that start. Ruben Amorim's team won at Torino on the opening weekend before beating Venezia at San Siro, and they travel to Turin with confidence and momentum behind them.

Spalletti is managing a growing injury list, with several key players unavailable. The absences are concentrated in midfield and attack, forcing him to reshape his options in the final third.

Amorim faces his own selection challenge. Matteo Gabbia picked up a physical problem during the week and did not recover in time, leaving the Milan coach to reorganise his back line without the defender.

The two clubs arrive level on points and goals conceded, which gives this fixture real weight so early in the season. A win for either side would put clear daylight between them and the chasing pack.

Read on for full details on how to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and the latest head-to-head record.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Juventus have a significant number of players unavailable for Spalletti. Andrea Cambiaso, Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Edon Zhegrova, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Juan Cabal, Weston McKennie, and Pape Sarr are all out injured. The projected XI sees Guglielmo Vicario in goal behind a back four of Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumi, and Mehmet Zeki Celik, with Nico Gonzalez expected to operate as the number ten in the absence of Yildiz.

Milan are without Matteo Gabbia, who failed to recover from a physical problem sustained during the week. Amorim's projected XI includes Mike Maignan in goal, with Koni De Winter stepping in to partner Strahinja Pavlovic and Mario Gila in a back three. Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot are expected to start in midfield, with Goncalo Ramos leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Juventus have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once — a 2-1 friendly defeat to Inter. Their two competitive outings this season produced back-to-back clean sheets, with a 1-0 win at Frosinone followed by a 2-0 home win over Parma. Across the five matches, Juventus scored six goals and conceded three.

Milan's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Amorim's side beat Manchester United 4-2 in a pre-season friendly before opening the league campaign with wins at Torino (2-1) and at home to Venezia (2-0). Their only loss in that run came against Chelsea, a 3-0 friendly defeat. Milan have scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded four, with their two Serie A outings both ending without a goal against.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 0-0, played at San Siro in April 2026 in Serie A. The last five head-to-head fixtures show two wins for Juventus, one for Milan, and two draws. Juventus won 2-0 at home in January 2025 and Milan claimed a 2-1 victory in the Italian Super Cup earlier that same month. Three of the five meetings have finished goalless.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, AC Milan sit fourth and Juventus are fifth after two rounds of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: