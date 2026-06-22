World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Jordan and Algeria will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 04:00.

Jordan vs Algeria is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with live stream options via ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Jordan and Algeria meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara in a Group J fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup where both nations are desperate for their first points of the tournament.

Jordan arrive in California having lost all three of their pre-tournament friendlies before falling to a 3-1 defeat against Austria in their opening match. Under coach Jamal Sellami, the Nashama showed genuine spirit on their World Cup debut, with Ali Olwan scoring the country's historic first-ever goal at the tournament, but defensive lapses ultimately cost them.

Algeria carry their own weight into this fixture. Vladimir Petkovic's side were beaten 3-0 by Argentina on Matchday 1, a result that prompted the Algerian Football Federation to lodge a formal complaint with FIFA over refereeing decisions. The federation argued that Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister should have been dismissed during the contest.

Despite that opening setback, Algeria's pre-tournament form offered genuine encouragement. Wins over Bolivia and the Netherlands in friendly action showed that Petkovic has real quality at his disposal, with Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura capable of causing problems for any defence at this level.

For Jordan, Mousa Tamari remains their most dangerous outlet. The winger is the creative force of Sellami's attack, and the Nashama will need him at his best if they are to cause a genuine upset in Northern California.

Both teams sit at the foot of Group J on zero points. A defeat for either side would leave their World Cup hopes in serious jeopardy. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Jordan vs Algeria live.

How to watch Jordan vs Algeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jamal Sellami has no injury or suspension concerns heading into this match, giving him a full squad to select from. The projected XI sees Yazeed Abulaila start in goal, with a back line of Saed Al-Rosan, Yazan Abu Al-Arab, Mo Abualnadi and Noor Al-Rawabdeh ahead of him. Mousa Tamari, Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al Rashdan and Mohannad Abu Taha are named in midfield, with Odeh Fakhouri and Ali Iyad Olwan leading the attack.

Vladimir Petkovic also has no reported injuries or suspensions to contend with. Algeria's projected XI places Luca Zidane in goal behind a back four of Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini and Rayan Ait Nouri. Hicham Boudaoui, Ibrahim Maza and Ramiz Zerrouki form the midfield, with Riyad Mahrez, Fares Chaibi and Mohamed Amoura in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jordan head into this match without a win in their last five outings, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was the 3-1 loss to Austria in their World Cup opener on June 17. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with both Nigeria and Costa Rica in March, though they also conceded four in a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland and lost 2-0 to Colombia. Across those five matches, Jordan scored seven goals and conceded thirteen.

Algeria's recent record is considerably stronger, with three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five games. Their only loss in that stretch was the 3-0 defeat to Argentina on June 17. Before the tournament, they beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in friendly action, while a 7-0 win over Guatemala in March rounds out a sequence in which Algeria scored twelve goals and conceded three. They also drew 0-0 with Uruguay during that period.





Head-to-Head Record

JOR Last match ALG 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Algeria 1 - 1 Jordan 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These two nations have met rarely, and the only fixture captured in the available dataset ended 1-1, a friendly played on May 30, 2004, with Algeria hosting Jordan in Annaba. Monday's World Cup group stage encounter represents their first meeting in a competitive fixture.

Standings

In Group J, Jordan currently sit third and Algeria fourth following the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jordan vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: