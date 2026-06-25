Today's game between Japan and Sweden will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 00:00.

Gemini

Japan vs Sweden is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC Two and via BBC iPlayer. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Japan and Sweden meet in a decisive World Cup 2026 Group F finale at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, June 25. A place in the Round of 32 is at stake for both sides, with the two nations carrying sharply contrasting momentum into the match.

Hajime Moriyasu's Japan arrive as the group's form team. After drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands on matchday one, the Samurai Blue put on a commanding display to beat Tunisia 4-0, with Ayase Ueda scoring twice. Japan control their own destiny and a point would be enough to advance.

Sweden's tournament has taken a very different shape. Graham Potter's side opened with a 5-1 win over Tunisia but then suffered a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands in Houston, a result that left the Swedes needing a win in their final group game to guarantee qualification.

Potter must now ask his players to reset quickly. The defensive structure that collapsed against Ronald Koeman's side needs urgent repair, and Sweden cannot afford another slow start at Dallas Stadium.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres give Sweden genuine attacking threat. A squad packed with Premier League talent will not lack motivation, but Japan's compact shape and clinical counter-attacking have made them a difficult side to break down at this tournament.

Takefusa Kubo remains unavailable through injury, removing Japan's most creative individual from the equation. His absence has not derailed Moriyasu's side so far, and Sweden will need to be wary of the spaces his replacement creates in behind.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Japan vs Sweden, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Japan vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hajime Moriyasu names a strong projected XI for Japan, with Zion Suzuki in goal behind a back three of Hiroki Ito, Ko Itakura, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Ritsu Doan and Keito Nakamura are set to operate as wing-backs, with Kaishu Sano, Daichi Kamada, and Ao Tanaka in midfield. Junya Ito and Ayase Ueda complete the lineup. Takefusa Kubo is ruled out through injury, and there are no suspensions listed.

Graham Potter's Sweden head into the match with no confirmed injuries or suspensions. Kristoffer Nordfeldt starts in goal behind a back three of Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Gustaf Lagerbielke, and Isak Hien. Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstrom, and Gabriel Gudmundsson fill the midfield, with Anthony Elanga and Benjamin Nygren in wider roles. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres lead the attack.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Japan have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Tunisia on June 21, with Ueda netting twice. Before that, they drew 2-2 with the Netherlands on June 14, a match they twice came from behind to level. Japan also won 1-0 against Iceland in a May friendly and recorded back-to-back 1-0 victories over England and Scotland in March, making them the steadier of the two sides heading into this fixture.

Sweden's last five fixtures produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats, with 12 goals scored and 11 conceded. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands on June 20. Prior to that, they beat Tunisia 5-1 on June 15. A 2-2 draw with Greece and a 3-1 defeat to Norway in June friendlies, along with a 3-2 World Cup qualifying win over Poland in March, complete the five-game run.





Head-to-Head Record

JPN Last match SWE 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Japan 1 - 1 Sweden 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





Japan and Sweden have met just once in recorded history, drawing 1-1 in a friendly on May 25, 2002, with Japan as the designated home side. That single result offers no meaningful basis for drawing a pattern between the two nations ahead of Thursday's encounter.

Standings

In Group F, Japan currently sit second and Sweden third ahead of the final round of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Japan vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



