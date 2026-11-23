How to watch Japan U17 vs Serbia U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN Australia DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 2 24 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Japan U17 face Serbia U17 in a Group L fixture at the World Cup U17, with both sides chasing a result that shapes their path through the tournament.

Japan arrive third in the group after a defeat to Colombia U17 on the most recent matchday. They lost 2-1, and that setback leaves them with work to do.

Their overall form still holds some encouragement. Japan won three of their last five, including a 3-0 victory over South Africa U17.

Serbia come in on a high as the Group L leaders. They beat Honduras U17 2-0 in their latest World Cup outing.

The Europeans have won four of their last five games, with a 4-0 win over Andorra U17 among them. Their only loss in that run came against Portugal U17 in European Championship qualifying.

Japan will need to find a response against a side that has kept three clean sheets in its recent run. Serbia will want to protect their position at the top.