How to watch Japan U17 vs Colombia U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 1 21 Nov 2026 - 07:30

Japan U17 and Colombia U17 meet in the World Cup U17, with both sides arriving at this fixture having navigated contrasting paths through the tournament.

Japan enter off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Austria U17 in their most recent outing, a result that halted a run of back-to-back wins. The Japanese side had previously beaten North Korea U17 and South Africa U17, showing they are capable of producing results at this level.

Colombia come in as group leaders and carry genuine momentum. Their only defeat in recent matches came against France U17, and they bounced back with a clean-sheet win over North Korea U17 before that.

The South Americans have shown defensive resilience alongside a capacity to control games, making them a difficult side to break down at this stage of the competition.

Japan will need to rediscover the form that carried them past Portugal U17 earlier in the tournament if they are to trouble a Colombia side that has looked composed throughout.

This is a contest between a group winner looking to assert their standing and a side fighting to prove their defeat to Austria was a blip rather than a trend.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Japan U17 vs Colombia U17 live.

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