Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

Today's game between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.





Jagiellonia Bialystok host Anderlecht at Stadion Miejski in Bialystok in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the competition's early phase takes shape.

Adrian Siemieniec's side come into this match under pressure. Jagiellonia have won just once in their last five outings across all competitions, and back-to-back Ekstraklasa defeats to Legia Warszawa and Gornik Zabrze have done little to settle nerves ahead of a European night at home.

Their only recent bright spot came in this same competition, a 3-1 win over Ararat Armenia in their previous Europa League outing, which will at least offer Siemieniec's squad some confidence heading into Thursday.

Anderlecht arrive in Poland with their own complications. Vitor Bruno's side have shown quality in the Belgian First Division A, beating Cercle Brugge and Zulte Waregem in recent weeks, but their European form has been a different story. A 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their last Europa League match and a cup loss to Beerschot mean confidence is not as high as their domestic record might suggest.

In the Europa League standings, Jagiellonia sit 17th while Anderlecht are placed 28th, meaning both clubs need a result here to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Adrian Siemieniec takes charge of Jagiellonia Bialystok for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vitor Bruno names his Anderlecht squad with similarly limited team news confirmed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and further details are expected to be confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Jagiellonia Bialystok have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Zaglebie Lubin in the Ekstraklasa, and they also fell 1-3 to both Gornik Zabrze and Legia Warszawa in that run. The one positive came in Europe, where they beat Ararat Armenia 3-1 in the Europa League. Across those five games, Jagiellonia scored six goals and conceded eight.

Anderlecht's recent record is more encouraging in domestic competition, with three wins from their last five matches overall. They beat Cercle Brugge 1-2 and claimed a 3-0 win over Zulte Waregem in the Belgian First Division A, though defeats to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League and Beerschot in the cup reveal a side that has not yet found full rhythm in knockout-style settings. Anderlecht scored seven goals and conceded three across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Anderlecht are recorded in the available data, making this fixture a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Jagiellonia Bialystok are placed 17th while Anderlecht sit in 28th position, leaving both clubs with ground to make up in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: