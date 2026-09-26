Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 EverBank Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and 5ACTION.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots Team News

Both teams sit at 1-1, looking to build momentum and avoid a 1-2 start to the season. The matchup features a fascinating quarterback battle between Trevor Lawrence and Drake Maye, alongside critical lineup updates following key injuries.

New England Patriots Team News

The Patriots enter this game dealing with significant hits to their roster, particularly on the offensive line and in the front seven.

Injured Reserve (IR):

Right Guard Mike Onwenu has been placed on IR due to an ankle injury, creating a major gap on the interior offensive line. Safety Dell Pettus has also landed on IR.

Out:

Dre'Mont Jones (OLB) (Shoulder),

Quintayvious Hutchins (OLB) (Knee)

Questionable / Monitored:

Eli Raridon (TE) - Missed practice with a thigh injury sustained against the Steelers, leaving his availability in serious doubt.

Craig Woodson (S) – Battling a shoulder issue; did not practice earlier in the week but was spotted without a sling.

Morgan Moses (T) & Reggie Gilliam (FB) – Both are dealing with lower-body issues but have logged limited participation.

Good News:

Cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck) was upgraded to a full participant and is expected to start.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Head coach Liam Coen’s squad is entering the game mostly healthy, with only minor injury tags for active contributors.

Did Not Participate (DNP):

Linebacker Branson Combs missed practice due to a non-injury/personal matter.

Limited Participation (Expected to Play):

Jakobi Meyers (WR) – Managing a thumb injury but expected to be active after playing through it last week.

DaVon Hamilton (DT) – Nursing a back injury but remains a vital piece of the interior defensive line.

Robert Hainsey (C) – Limited with elbow and groin issues.

LeQuint Allen Jr. (RB) & Cole Van Lanen (OL) – Both were limited but are trending toward playing.

Full Participation:

Cornerback Christian Braswell (knee) is fully cleared.



