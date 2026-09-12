Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 EverBank Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST).

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Both teams enter the season-opener relatively healthy, though Cleveland is dealing with a fresh, last-minute concern on their offensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

The Jaguars are in great shape physically, listing only three players on their initial report:

Jakobi Meyers (WR) (Thumb) - Limited in practice but explicitly stated in the locker room that he will play on Sunday. He was also named a permanent team captain.

Cole Van Lanen (OT) (Knee): Limited as he continues to ramp up following a major knee injury from last season. He is considered a game-time decision.

LeQuint Allen Jr. (RB) (Hip): Did not participate in practice after missing several weeks of training camp. He is also a game-time decision, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten ready to pick up the slack in the run game.

Cleveland Browns Team News

The big news for Cleveland is quarterback Deshaun Watson making his first regular-season start in nearly two years following his 2024 Achilles tear.

Head coach Todd Monken also confirmed rookie Shedeur Sanders will serve as the primary backup.

However, practice brought a major hurdle to their offensive line:

Teven Jenkins (G) (Back) - Jenkins left practice early with a back injury right after Coach Monken anticipated him starting. If he cannot go, third-round rookie Austin Barber is expected to start at right guard.

Maliek Collins (DT) (Quad): Limited in practice but is expected to be healthy and highly impactful for the defensive front.

Parker Brailsford (C) (Thumb): The rookie is limited but has been practicing snapping with his opposite hand to stay ready.

Carson Schwesinger (LB) (Shoulder): Participated fully and is cleared for action.



