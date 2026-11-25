How to watch Jablonec vs Lugano with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Strelnice

Jablonec host Lugano at Stadion Strelnice in Jablonec nad Nisou in a Conference League league-phase fixture.

The hosts arrive in poor shape. They sit 23rd in the Conference League table and have not won any of their last five matches.

Lubos Kozel's side lost 3-1 to Artis Brno in the First League on November 21. That followed a 2-1 cup defeat to the same opponent and a 5-0 loss to Slavia Prague at the end of October.

Lugano travel in much better form and lead the Conference League standings in first place. Mattia Croci-Torti's team have won four of their last five games.

Their latest result was a 2-1 Super League win over Grasshopper on November 21. In Europe, they beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 3-0 in their previous outing.

The visitors will go to the Czech Republic as clear form favourites. Here is how to follow the game.

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