Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Strelnice

Today's game between Jablonec and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch live via TNT Sports 2 and HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Stadion Strelnice in Jablonec nad Nisou for a Conference League fixture against Jablonec, looking to build on an extraordinary run of form that has made them one of the Premier League's most talked-about sides this autumn.

Fabian Hurzeler's team arrive in the Czech Republic having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace in the Premier League, a result that briefly lifted the Seagulls into second place in the table. Diego Gomez's stunning 51-metre lob over goalkeeper Walter Benitez was the standout moment of a ruthless display at the Amex Stadium.

Jablonec, managed by Lubos Kozel, head into this fixture in a more difficult patch. The Czech side have lost their last two matches — a 3-2 defeat to Brighton's group rivals Freiburg in the Conference League and a 2-3 loss to Viktoria Plzen in the domestic league — and will need to rediscover the form that produced wins over FC Zbrojovka Brno and Dukla Praha earlier in October.

The standings tell a stark story. Brighton sit first in the Conference League group while Jablonec are positioned 23rd, meaning the Seagulls hold a commanding advantage in the table and will be looking to consolidate their place at the top of the group.

Hurzeler's side have scored 14 goals across their last five matches and conceded just three, a level of dominance that will concern a Jablonec side still searching for consistency at this level. The Czech outfit have the resilience to grind out results at home, but Brighton's current momentum is formidable.

TV channel and live stream details for Jablonec vs Brighton are listed below.

How to watch Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jablonec are managed by Lubos Kozel for this Conference League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fabian Hurzeler takes charge of Brighton & Hove Albion. No confirmed injury or suspension data has been provided for the Seagulls ahead of this match, and further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Brighton arrive with a W5-D0-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions, their most recent result a 5-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace. They also beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in the Conference League and defeated Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League during that run. Across those five outings, the Seagulls scored 14 goals and conceded just three, keeping consecutive clean sheets in their last two fixtures.

Jablonec have posted a W2-D1-L2 record across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 home defeat to Viktoria Plzen in the Czech First League, following a 3-2 loss to Freiburg in the Conference League. Their positive results in the run include a 1-0 away win over FC Zbrojovka Brno and a cup victory over Dukla Praha.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Jablonec and Brighton & Hove Albion. This fixture represents the first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, Brighton & Hove Albion sit first while Jablonec are placed 23rd at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: