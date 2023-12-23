Al-Ittihad vs Al-Raed: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Ittihad and Raed, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will take on Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on Saturday. Ittihad are sixth in the standings and 22 points behind the league leaders Hilal whereas Raed are struggling down in 17th.

Al Ittihad suffered a defeat at the hands of Egyptian side Al Ahly in the Club World Cup in their most recent outing. They will be confident of returning to winning ways with a win over the struggling Raed. The visitors have registered just two wins in their last 14 games and will find it difficult to hold Ittihad away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ittihad vs Raed kick-off time

Date: December 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium

The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6 pm GMT for fans in the UK/

How to watch Ittihad vs Raed online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will also be made available on the platform after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ittihad team news

The home team continues to be without defender Luiz Felipe who is uncertain to play this weekend, having been sidelined for the past two matches due to a muscle issue.

Karim Benzema has scored six goals in his most recent six appearances for Al Ittihad in various competitions, establishing him as a player worth monitoring in the upcoming match.

Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al Shanqiti; Al Hawsawi, Al Ghamdi, Kante, Al Sahafi; Coronado, Hamdallah, Al Amri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Sharahili, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Abed, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti Midfielders: Fabinho, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Raed team news

Amir Sayoud, who suffered an injury during Al Raed's recent loss to Damac, is likely to be unavailable for the upcoming match.

In his place, Julio Tavares is anticipated to make his first starting appearance of the month.

Raed predicted XI: Moreira; Al Jayzani, Loum, Gonzalez, Al Rajeh, Al Dossary; Fouzair, Normann, Al Subaie; Tavares, El Berkaoui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreira, Al-Hurayji, Sunyur Defenders: Whaeshi, Loum, Al-Fahad, Gonzalez, Al-Rehaili, Al-Subaie, Abdulrazaq, Al-Jayzani, Al-Dossari, Al-Yousef, Al-Rajeh Midfielders: Majrashi, Normann, Fouzair, Al-Beshe, Al-Kreidis, Hazazi, Al-Dosari, Al-Zahrani, Sunbul, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Hadhood, Al-Hamad Forwards: Al-Ghamdi, El Berkaoui, Tavares, Al-Sahli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Al Raed 0 - 3 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League February 2023 Al Ittihad 0 - 0 Al Raed Saudi Pro League September 2022 Al Raed 0 - 1 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League January 2022 Al Raed 1 - 2 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League August 2021 Al Ittihad 3 - 0 Al Raed Saudi Pro League

Useful links