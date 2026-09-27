UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Nagyerdei Stadion

Today's game between Israel and Ireland will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Israel vs Ireland is available to watch live on Amazon Prime PPV. Subscribers can stream the match directly through the platform.

Israel and Ireland meet in Debrecen for a UEFA Nations League B Group 3 fixture at the Nagyerdei Stadion, with both sides looking to improve their standing in the group.

Israel come into this match under coach Ran Ben Shimon having lost their most recent Nations League outing 3-1 to Austria. The Blue and White have shown they can score goals, but defensive solidity has been a concern across recent matches.

Ireland arrive under Heimir Hallgrimsson with their own momentum to rebuild after a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo in their last Nations League game. The Green Army have shown quality in patches, but consistency in the competition has proved elusive.

Both teams sit in the lower half of Group 3, making this a fixture with real implications for who can climb the standings and avoid the threat of relegation from the group.

With squad depth and form both factors to consider, this shapes up as a competitive and direct contest between two sides who need the points. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Israel vs Ireland live.

How to watch Israel vs Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Israel coach Ran Ben Shimon is expected to name a projected XI featuring Daniel Peretz in goal, with a back four of Roy Revivo, Guy Mizrahi, Nikita Stoinov and Idan Nachmias. The midfield and attack sees Eliel Peretz, Anan Khalaili, Oscar Gloukh, Dor Peretz, Manor Solomon and Liel Abada listed among the probable starters. No injuries or suspensions have been reported in the provided data, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson is set to deploy Caoimhin Kelleher in goal behind a defence of Liam Scales, Dara O'Shea, John Egan and Ryan Manning. Jayson Molumby, Finn Azaz, James Abankwah and Jason Knight are named in midfield, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Troy Parrott leading the attack. No injury or suspension concerns are listed at this stage.

Form

Israel have recorded one win, one draw and three losses across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Austria in the Nations League, and they also drew 2-2 with Georgia in a friendly earlier in the year. A 4-1 win over Moldova in World Cup qualification represents their strongest result in the run.

Ireland have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five games, scoring eight goals and conceding two. Their latest result was a 1-0 loss to Kosovo in the Nations League, though they recorded a commanding 5-0 win over Grenada and a 1-0 victory against Qatar in the period before that. They kept clean sheets in two of their five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head record, both in UEFA World Cup qualification in 2005. The most recent fixture, played in June 2005, ended 2-2 with Ireland as the home side. Earlier that year, in March 2005, Israel hosted Ireland and the match finished 1-1. Across both meetings, the sides have been evenly matched with no wins recorded by either team.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 W 2 Kosovo KOS 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Ireland IRL 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4 Israel ISR 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Israel sit fourth and Ireland third, meaning both sides are under pressure in the lower reaches of the table. A win here would be significant for either team in terms of avoiding the bottom position and the risk that comes with it.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Israel vs Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: