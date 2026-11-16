How to watch Ireland U21 vs Finland U21 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Ireland RTE Player

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EURO U21 Qualification - Final 17 Nov 2026 - 12:45

Ireland U21 host Finland U21 in a EURO U21 Qualification fixture, with both sides meeting for the second time in quick succession after their first encounter just days ago.

Ireland come into this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Finland in that previous meeting, a result that halted a strong run of form for the home side. Before that loss, Jim Crawford's side had strung together three consecutive wins, including a 3-1 victory over England U21 and a 4-3 thriller against Kazakhstan U21.

Finland arrive in confident mood. The Finns beat Ireland 1-0 in their last meeting and have lost just one of their past five matches across all competitions. A 2-1 win over Spain U21 stands out as a statement result in that run.

Ireland sit second in Group D of the EURO U21 Qualification table, while Finland occupy second place in Group A. Both sides have plenty at stake as the qualification campaign progresses.

This rematch gives Ireland an immediate chance to respond on home soil. For Finland, a second straight win over the Irish would further cement their standing in the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland U21 vs Finland U21, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads