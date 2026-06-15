World Cup - Grp. G Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Iran and New Zealand will kick-off at 16 Jun 2026, 02:00.

In the United Kingdom, Iran vs New Zealand is available to watch live on BBC One and to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access.

Iran and New Zealand open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group G at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, with both sides desperate to claim three points from the off in a group that also contains Belgium and Egypt.

Iran arrive as Asia's most experienced representatives, making their third consecutive appearance at the global tournament. Under coach Amir Ghalenoei, Team Melli navigated the AFC qualifying rounds with composure and structure, driven by the clinical finishing of Mehdi Taremi at the top end of the pitch.

New Zealand are back on the world stage for the first time since 2010, when the All Whites famously went unbeaten through the group stage. Darren Bazeley has rebuilt the squad around a possession-based philosophy, blending European-based professionals with emerging domestic talent.

Chris Wood captains the All Whites and arrives fully fit, giving New Zealand a genuine aerial and physical threat. The Nottingham Forest striker will be central to everything Bazeley's side try to do going forward in what is a difficult group.

The political backdrop adds an unusual dimension to the fixture. The United States withdrew tickets allocated to Iran for their group-stage matches at short notice, the latest in a series of bureaucratic disputes between the two nations surrounding this tournament.

Neither team can afford to drop points early. Iran will see this as a chance to finally break their historic barrier of exiting in the group stage, while New Zealand want to prove their qualification from Oceania was no accident.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Iran vs New Zealand live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Iran vs New Zealand with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has no injury or suspension concerns to report ahead of the match. His projected XI reads: Alireza Beiranvand; Aria Yousefi, Milad Mohammadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati; Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Mohebi, Saeid Ezatolahi; Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Mehdi Ghayedi; Mehdi Taremi.

New Zealand manager Darren Bazeley also has a clean bill of health ahead of the Group G opener. His projected XI is: Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace; Marko Stamenic, Matthew Garbett, Sarpreet Singh; Joe Bell, Elijah Just; Chris Wood. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if any changes emerge.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Iran go into the match in solid form, winning three and losing two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly victory over Mali on June 4, and they also beat Gambia 3-1 and thrashed Costa Rica 5-0 across that run. Their only defeats came against Nigeria, who edged them 2-1, and a goalless draw recorded as a loss against Uzbekistan in November 2025. Iran scored 10 goals and conceded just three across those five games.

New Zealand's recent form makes for tougher reading. The All Whites have won just one of their last five matches, a 4-1 victory over Chile in March 2026. Since then, results have been poor: they lost 1-0 to England on June 6, were beaten 4-0 by Haiti on June 3, and also suffered defeats to Finland and Ecuador, both by a 2-0 scoreline. New Zealand have conceded nine goals across their last four games.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Iran and New Zealand. Further historical context will be added when information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran currently sit third and New Zealand fourth in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iran vs New Zealand today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: