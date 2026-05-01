Championship - Championship Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich and Queens Park Rangers will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 12:30.

The TV channel and live stream options for Ipswich vs QPR are listed below. The match is available to watch on Sky Sports+, with a subscription giving you access to live coverage of the game. Travelling supporters or fans abroad can use a VPN to access their usual streaming service from overseas. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and bypass geo-restrictions, so you can watch live on Sky Sports+ as normal. Visit Sky Sports+ to watch live.

Ipswich Town host Queens Park Rangers at Portman Road in the Championship, with the Tractor Boys needing a result as the race for automatic promotion enters its final stretch.

Ipswich sit second in the table with 81 points from 45 games, just nine points behind champions-elect Coventry City. A win here would strengthen their grip on that second automatic promotion spot with one game to play.

It has been a mixed run of form for Kieran McKenna's side. A draw at West Brom and a victory at Charlton showed resilience, but back-to-back draws against Southampton and Middlesbrough in their last two outings have introduced a degree of nervousness at the top of the table.

QPR arrive at Portman Road in far less comfortable circumstances. Sitting 14th in the Championship standings, the R's have nothing meaningful to play for and head into this game on the back of three straight defeats — losses to Derby, Swansea, and Millwall that underline a difficult end to their season.

The reverse fixture earlier this season told a clear story about the gap between these two clubs. Ipswich put four past QPR at Loftus Road, a result that set the tone for their respective campaigns.

For Ipswich, this is a chance to secure their return to the Premier League in front of their own supporters. The atmosphere at Portman Road is sure to be electric.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich vs QPR live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ipswich vs Queens Park Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Detailed team news for Ipswich has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Queens Park Rangers have also yet to release official squad information for this game. Check back for the latest on any absences or changes to their travelling party.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ipswich have picked up one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at home to Southampton on April 28, extending a run that has seen them fail to win in their last two. They did beat Charlton 2-1 away on April 22, which followed a goalless draw with West Brom. A 2-0 defeat at Portsmouth on April 14 remains the one blemish in that run. Across the five matches, Ipswich have scored seven goals and conceded six.

QPR have struggled for momentum, winning none of their last five games — three defeats and two draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 loss at Derby on April 25. They also fell to Swansea and Millwall before that, with only draws against Bristol City and Preston offering any respite. QPR have scored six goals in that run but conceded eight, with the clean sheet against Bristol City their only shutout.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Ipswich won 4-1 at Loftus Road in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Ipswich hold the stronger record with three wins to QPR's one, with one match ending level. Ipswich have scored nine goals in those five meetings compared to five for QPR.

Standings

In the Championship table, Ipswich sit second while QPR are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: