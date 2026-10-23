Premier League - Game Week 8 23 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest is being shown live in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage available across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the match via NowTV. Use the links below to access your preferred service.

Ipswich Town host Nottingham Forest at Portman Road on Friday, October 23, in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Gary O'Neil's side head into this one under pressure. The Tractor Boys lost 3-2 to Manchester City last weekend and sit deep in the bottom half, making three points at home a genuine necessity if they are to build any momentum this season.

Notts Forest arrive on the back of a difficult run on the road. Oliver Glasner's men have lost three of their last five away fixtures and were beaten 1-0 at Arsenal just last weekend, a result that will have stung after they showed resilience for long periods before a late deflected goal settled it.

That defeat at the Emirates came despite Forest making life difficult for Arsenal throughout. Mikel Arteta was forced into a half-time substitution, hauling off Eberechi Eze, and it was substitute Noni Madueke who ultimately broke Forest's resistance with a late strike. Goalkeeper David Raya described the winner as the work of a "special player" — a reminder of how fine the margins were.

For Forest, who sit 19th in the standings, this trip to Portman Road is not a fixture they can afford to treat lightly. A second consecutive away defeat would deepen their early-season difficulties.

Tune in below for full details on how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil names a projected XI of Christian Walton, Jacob Greaves, Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, Abdul Fatawu, Abdoul Ouattara, Florentino, Leif Davis, Julio Enciso, Exequiel Palacios, and Emersonn. Sasa Lukic is listed as injured and will not be available for selection. There are no suspensions reported in the Ipswich camp.

Oliver Glasner's projected lineup for Forest reads: Matz Sels, Jair Cunha, Ousmane Diomande, Murillo, Neco Williams, Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee, Daniel Munoz, Dan Ndoye, and Liam Delap. Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona are both unavailable through injury. No suspensions are in effect for the away side.

Form

Ipswich head into Friday's match with a mixed recent record of two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Premier League loss to Manchester City, and they were also beaten 1-0 by Everton and lost 2-4 to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup during that run. The positives are a 2-1 home win over Fulham and a 2-3 away victory at Crystal Palace. Across those five matches, Ipswich scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Nottingham Forest's last five away fixtures tell a difficult story: one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-1 loss at Arsenal, and they also fell 3-1 at Crystal Palace and 0-1 at Coventry City. A 1-2 win at Aston Villa stands as their standout away result, while a 0-0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur showed they can be hard to break down on the road. Forest scored two goals and conceded six across those five away matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2025, when Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich Town 4-2 in a Premier League fixture at Portman Road. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in an FA Cup tie at the City Ground in March 2025, and Forest claimed a 1-0 home win in the Premier League in November 2024. Across the five recorded meetings, which also include two Championship encounters in 2018 and 2019 — both ending 2-0 to Forest and 1-1 respectively — Forest hold the stronger overall record, with Ipswich yet to win in recent clashes.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit 10th and Nottingham Forest are 19th. That gap tells its own story: Forest are in the thick of a relegation battle, while Ipswich occupy a mid-table position that offers some breathing room but little security. Both clubs need points, but the urgency is sharper for the visitors.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: