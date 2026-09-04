Premier League - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Liverpool will kick off at 4 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

This Premier League fixture is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ipswich Town host Liverpool at Portman Road in a Premier League fixture that arrives with both clubs searching for their first win of the young league season.

Gary O'Neil's Ipswich have made a mixed start, picking up back-to-back league wins before suffering a 5-2 defeat to Manchester United in their most recent Premier League outing. The Tractor Boys will be eager to bounce back on home soil.

Liverpool, under Andoni Iraola, have drawn their opening two Premier League matches — a 2-2 at Newcastle and a 2-2 against Nottingham Forest — and arrive at Portman Road yet to find top gear in the league.

The most compelling subplot surrounds Bradley Barcola, the £123 million summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain. Iraola has confirmed the French winger is in contention to make his debut, though he arrives short of pre-season minutes after a late transfer window move.

Alexander Isak leads the line for the visitors, while Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai are expected to provide the creative spark behind him. Liverpool's squad depth will be tested, with several key absences in defence.

Ipswich, meanwhile, must navigate their own injury concerns and will rely on a projected XI that includes Julio Enciso and Daizen Maeda to carry attacking threat against a Liverpool side that has shipped goals in both league games.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League game live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil will be without several players for the visit of Liverpool. Azor Matusiwa, Jack Taylor, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Florentino, and Emersonn are all listed as injured, leaving O'Neil with a trimmed squad to select from. The projected XI includes Kjell Scherpen in goal, with a back four of Issa Diop, Jacob Greaves, Dara O'Shea, and Leif Davis, and Sindre Walle Egeli expected to start in attack.

Andoni Iraola is also dealing with a notable injury list. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, and Giovanni Leoni are all unavailable. Jeremie Frimpong slots in at right back in the projected XI, with Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez providing defensive cover. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Ipswich head into this fixture with a record of three wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on August 30, a sharp reversal after consecutive wins over Sunderland (2-1) and Leicester City (3-1 in the Carabao Cup). Across those five games, Ipswich scored 12 goals and conceded 10, reflecting an open, attack-minded approach that has brought rewards and vulnerabilities in equal measure.

Liverpool's last five results show one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, following a similar stalemate against Newcastle United (2-2). Iraola's side beat Como 2-0 in pre-season but also suffered a 2-3 loss to Monaco during their warm-up programme. Liverpool have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches, with clean sheets proving elusive.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2025, when Liverpool beat Ipswich 4-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Before that, Liverpool won 2-0 at Portman Road in August 2024 when Ipswich were promoted to the top flight. The last five recorded meetings are heavily weighted in Liverpool's favour, with the visitors winning four of the five fixtures listed. The only match that did not produce a Liverpool win was a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw in December 2002.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit 12th and Liverpool are 13th ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: