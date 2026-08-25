Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Leicester City will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

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Ipswich Town vs Leicester City is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream option for this Carabao Cup fixture are listed below.

Ipswich Town host Leicester City at Portman Road in the Carabao Cup, with Gary O'Neil's Premier League side looking to make an early mark in the domestic cup competition.

O'Neil began his tenure as Ipswich manager with a 2-1 Premier League win over Sunderland on the opening weekend, giving the Tractor Boys an immediate foothold in the top flight. The Suffolk club finished the Championship season strongly before securing automatic promotion, and O'Neil will be eager to carry that winning habit into cup football.

Leicester arrive at Portman Road in a very different situation. Russell Martin's side are competing in League One this season, and their early-season form has been inconsistent. A loss to Burton Albion on August 22 leaves them searching for momentum ahead of this cup tie.

For Leicester, a Carabao Cup run against top-flight opposition represents both a test and an opportunity. Martin will want to see a reaction after the Burton defeat, and a performance at Portman Road could do much to settle his squad.

Ipswich, meanwhile, carry genuine confidence into this fixture. Five wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including their Premier League opener, makes them clear favourites on home soil.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ipswich Town vs Leicester City, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Leicester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil takes charge of Ipswich Town for this cup tie, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as the situation develops.

Russell Martin oversees Leicester City's preparations, but again, no specific injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will follow as they become available.

Form

Ipswich Town head into this fixture on the back of five consecutive wins. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League victory over Sunderland on August 22, a result that got their top-flight season off to a strong start. They also recorded a 2-4 win away at Union Berlin and a 3-0 friendly victory over Rayo Vallecano during pre-season preparations. Across those five matches, Ipswich won every game without a single defeat, scoring 10 goals in total.

Leicester City's recent form tells a contrasting story. Their last five results produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. The Foxes lost 1-2 to Burton Albion in League One on August 22, their most recent outing, and drew 1-1 with Notts County the week before. Their only win in that run came against Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup, a 1-0 victory on August 8. Leicester scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 1-1 draw at Portman Road in the Championship on March 7, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leicester have won two, Ipswich have won one, and two matches have ended level. Leicester's most convincing result in that run was a 3-1 home win in the Championship on December 13, 2025, while a Premier League meeting at the King Power Stadium in May 2025 also ended 2-0 to Leicester.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Leicester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: