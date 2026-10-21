Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK via HBO Max and TNT Sports 5. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Inter Milan host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan in the Champions League, with the Nerazzurri under pressure to respond after a difficult recent European outing.

Inter head coach Cristian Chivu has taken a direct stance ahead of the match, publicly telling critics to direct any blame at him personally while demanding his players focus entirely on securing three points at home. The Romanian manager's message is clear: results in Europe must improve.

Defender Alessandro Bastoni has echoed that urgency, calling on his team-mates to set aside any complacency built on past continental success and accept the cold reality of their current Champions League situation. Inter sit in 30th place in the competition standings, making this a fixture they cannot afford to drop points in.

Shakhtar arrive in Milan in strong form, having won their last five matches across all competitions. Arda Turan's side beat AEK Athens 3-1 in their most recent Champions League outing and currently sit 12th in the competition table.

Despite Inter's struggles in Europe, their domestic form tells a different story. A 3-1 comeback win at Bologna last weekend, sealed by contributions from the bench, underlined the squad's depth and collective character. Nicolo Barella, who wore the captain's armband in that match, credited the team's unity as a driving force.

With Lautaro Martinez sidelined through injury, Inter will need others to step up once again. The squad showed in Bologna that they are capable of doing exactly that.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live.

How to watch Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter will be without a number of key players for this fixture. Lautaro Martinez, Benjamin Pavard, Curtis Jones, and John Stones are all listed as unavailable through injury. Cristian Chivu's projected XI includes Josep Martinez in goal, with a back line of Manuel Akanji, Yann Aurel Bisseck, and Alessandro Bastoni. Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Piotr Zielinski are expected to form the midfield alongside Andy Diouf, with Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, and Francesco Pio Esposito completing the side.

Shakhtar head coach Arda Turan is without Marlon Santos through injury. The Ukrainian side's projected XI features Dmytro Riznyk in goal, with Vinicius Tobias, Mykola Matviyenko, Valeriy Bondar, and Pedro Henrique in defence. Alisson Santana, Newerton, Marlon Gomes, and Oleg Ocheretko are expected in midfield, with Pedrinho and Kaua Elias leading the attack.

Form

Inter have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one, scoring 11 goals and conceding nine across that run. Their most recent fixture was a 3-1 win at Bologna in Serie A, a result that came after going behind and required a strong second-half response. Inter also recorded a 3-0 win over Parma in that five-match stretch, though they suffered a 4-3 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League, which adds context to the pressure surrounding this fixture.

Shakhtar arrive in excellent shape, winning all five of their last matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over FC Kolos Kovalivka in the Ukrainian Premier League, following a 3-1 Champions League win over AEK Athens. Turan's side have conceded just two goals across those five games while scoring 11, a record that reflects their defensive solidity heading into this tie.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2021, when Inter won 2-0 at home in the Champions League group stage. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter hold the stronger record, with the most notable result being a 5-0 Europa League victory in August 2020. The two sides drew 0-0 on three separate occasions during that period, two of which came in the same 2020-21 Champions League group stage campaign.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Inter currently sit in 30th place, while Shakhtar are positioned 12th. The gap in the table reflects the contrasting European form of the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: