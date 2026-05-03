Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Parma Calcio 1913 will kick-off at 3 May 2026, 19:45.

TV channel and live stream options for Inter vs Parma are listed below. UK viewers can watch live on TNT Sports 2, while DAZN also carries the fixture with Spanish language commentary for subscribers in eligible territories.

Inter host Parma Calcio 1913 at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan in a Serie A fixture that arrives at a pivotal moment in the Italian football calendar.

Cristian Chivu's side came within touching distance of the Scudetto last weekend, drawing 2-2 at Torino when a win would have sealed the title. The Nerazzurri remain top of Serie A and know that three points here could finally end the wait.

Inter's form this season has been formidable. They have scored freely throughout the campaign, and their recent run of results — including a 5-2 win over Roma and a 3-0 dismissal of Cagliari — underlines the firepower at their disposal. The Coppa Italia final also awaits, giving the squad plenty to play for on two fronts.

Parma arrive in Milan sitting 12th in the standings, a side that has done enough to distance themselves from the relegation conversation without ever fully escaping it. Their recent form has shown genuine resilience — back-to-back wins over Udinese and Pisa suggest a team that has steadied after a difficult stretch.

The visitors have been hard to beat lately. A draw at Napoli and another against Lazio earlier this month point to a side capable of making life difficult for anyone, though coming to the Meazza against a team chasing a title is a different proposition entirely.

For Parma, this represents a chance to test themselves against the best in Italy. A point here would be a statement; three would be a shock.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Inter vs Parma, including TV channel details, live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and more.

How to watch Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Inter will be without Hakan Calhanoglu and L. Henrique through injury, with no suspensions listed in the squad. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Parma head into the match missing Mats Frigan through injury, with no suspensions affecting their squad. As with Inter, no projected XI has been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Inter's last five matches produced four wins and one draw, with the Nerazzurri scoring 16 goals across that run. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 at Torino in Serie A, halting a sequence of three straight victories. Before that, they beat Como 3-2 in the Coppa Italia, defeated Cagliari 3-0, and won 3-4 at Como in the league. A 5-2 victory over Roma at the start of April rounded out a dominant stretch of results. Inter conceded seven goals across the five games.

Parma's last five Serie A fixtures returned two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Pisa, following back-to-back draws against Udinese and Napoli. A 1-1 draw at Lazio earlier in April showed their capacity to hold firm against stronger opposition, though a 0-2 defeat to Cremonese in March remains a blemish. Parma scored four goals and conceded five across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Inter visited Parma and won 2-0 in Serie A. The fixture before that, in April 2025, ended 2-2 at the Tardini. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in all competitions, Inter have won three, drawn one, and lost none, scoring ten goals to Parma's four.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Inter sit top in first place, while Parma are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: