How to watch Inter Club d'Escaldes vs FC Koebenhavn with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadi de la FAF

Inter Club d'Escaldes host FC Copenhagen at the Estadi de la FAF in a Conference League fixture that pairs one of the competition's lowest-ranked sides with one of its best-placed.

The Andorran club sit 35th in the standings, while the Danish visitors are seventh.

Escaldes arrive on the back of a 4-3 win over Casa de Portugal in the 1. Division. It was a welcome result after a run of draws at home and a 2-1 European defeat to FK Crvena Zvezda earlier in November.

Felip Ortiz has no injuries or suspensions listed, so he can pick from a fully available group.

Copenhagen carry good European form under Bo Svensson, having beaten Iberia 1999 2-1 in the competition earlier this month. Their latest outing was a heavy blow, though, a 5-0 league defeat at FC Nordsjaelland.

Svensson is without Magnus Mattsson and Diant Ramaj for the trip.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match, plus the team news and form behind it.

Team news & squads