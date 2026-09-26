Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana), in a highly anticipated Week 3 AFC South divisional showdown during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

Both teams enter the match looking for their first win of the season after 0-2 starts.

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Team News

Both teams are desperately fighting to avoid a disastrous 0-3 start to the season. Compounding the stakes, both offenses will be heavily depleted as their respective WR1s have been ruled out due to injuries.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts' biggest blow is the loss of wide receiver Alec Pierce, who aggravated a lingering heel injury during their Week 2 overtime loss to the Chiefs. He has been placed on injured reserve (IR) and is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks. To soften the blow, Indy recently signed veteran receiver Darius Slayton.

Alec Pierce (WR) (Heel) : OUT. Placed on IR. Expect the passing game to funnel heavily through Keenan Allen and Josh Downs.

Charvarius Ward Sr. (CB) (Groin) : Questionable. He missed Wednesday's practice but upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday.

Ashton Dulin (WR/KR) (Ankle) : Doubtful / Likely Out. Dulin has missed consecutive practices and is trending toward missing his second straight game.

Active Participants : Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Keenan Allen returned to full practice on Thursday after taking a routine veteran rest day on Wednesday. Cornerback Sauce Gardner (rib), WR Laquon Treadwell (shoulder), and guard Matt Goncalves (foot) have all trained fully and are clear to play. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart missed Thursday's session but it was strictly a veteran rest day.

Houston Texans Team News

The Texans are dealing with their own major offensive absence. Star wideout Nico Collins suffered a grade-one hamstring strain prior to Week 2 and has failed to practice this week. He is highly unlikely to play, forcing quarterback C.J. Stroud to lean more into tight end Dalton Schultz.

Nico Collins (WR) (Hamstring) : Doubtful / Expected Out. Has did not participate (DNP) in practice all week.

Jadeveon Clowney (DE) (Knee) : Doubtful. The veteran edge rusher has registered back-to-back DNPs and looks set to miss Week 3.

Ed Ingram (OG) (Groin) : Doubtful. Ingram has sat out consecutive practices, stretching Houston's offensive line depth thin.

Jake Hummel (LB) (Groin) : Doubtful. Recorded DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday.

M.J. Stewart (S) (Knee) : Questionable. Regressed from a limited participant on Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday.

Positive Updates : Offensive tackle Trent Brown (knee/wrist) provided a massive boost by upgrading to a limited participant on Thursday, indicating he is trending toward playing. Safety Reed Blankenship (thumb) has been a full participant and will play. Star pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. sat out earlier in the week purely for rest and is good to go.



