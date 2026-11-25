How to watch Iberia 1999 vs Getafe with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Mikheil Meskhi Stadium

Iberia 1999 host Getafe at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi in a Conference League league-phase fixture.

The Georgian side are a lot more settled domestically than in Europe. They beat FC Samgurali Tskhaltubo 1-0 away on November 21 and drew 2-2 with Spaeri a week earlier, which keeps them unbeaten in their last three Erovnuli Liga games.

In the Conference League, though, Levan Korgalidze's team lost 2-1 to FC Copenhagen on November 5. They sit 29th in the table and need points to climb the standings.

Getafe arrive in poor form. Pepe Bordalas's side were beaten 3-0 by Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on November 22, their third defeat in their last four matches.

They lost 1-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion in this competition on November 5 and sit 31st in the Conference League table, just two places below their hosts. A trip to Tbilisi gives them a chance to turn things around.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game.

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