Hull City vs Bristol City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Championship
The MKM Stadium
How to watch the Championship match between Hull and Bristol City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City will be aiming for their third straight win in the 2023-24 Championship when they welcome Bristol City to the MKM Stadium on Friday.

Following their most recent 4-2 and 2-1 wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers, respectively, the hosts can join Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the top three spots at least momentarily with a win over Bristol.

Whereas Bristol City are seven places away in the 14th spot on the standings table after last weekend's 2-0 loss at Birmingham City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hull vs Bristol City kick-off time

Date:August 25, 2023
Kick-off time:7:30 pm BST
Venue:MKM Stadium

The EFL Championship match between Hull City and Bristol City will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on August 25 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hull vs Bristol City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and is not available to stream online live. However, you can catch the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hull team news

Aaron Connolly is likely to earn himself a first league start at the club and Adama Traore will have to be content with a spot on the bench.

Liam Delap may still start ahead of Oscar Estupinan up front, while Ruben Vinagre can be an option at left-back.

Hull City possible XI: Ingram; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves; Slater, Seri; Connolly, Tufan, Twine; Delap.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ingram, Lo-Tutala, Robson
Defenders:Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Fleming, Christie, Coyle
Midfielders:Woods, Seri, Simons, Slater, Tufan, Docherty, Traore, Twine, Vaughan, Sinik
Forwards:Estupinan, Delap, Connolly, Sayyadmanesh, Longman, Lokilo, Covil

Bristol City team news

Rob Dickie is suspended after picking two yellow cards in the Birmingham loss, with Kal Naismith likely to step in Dickie's place at the back.

In midfield, Bristol boss Nigel Pearson may opt for Mark Sykes over Harry Cornick.

Andreas Weimann will be pushing for a start going forward, as will right-back Taylor Gardner-Hickman who is on loan from West Brom.

Bristol City possible XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Naismith, Pring; James, Williams; Sykes, Knight, Mehmeti; Bell.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:O'Leary, Bajic, Wiles-Richards
Defenders:Atkinson, Vyner, Naismith, Kalas, Idehen, Pring, Roberts, Gardner-Hickman, Tanner
Midfielders:McCrorie, Taylor-Clarke, Knight, Williams, James, King, Benarous, Sykes
Forwards:Conway, Wells, Cornick, Bell, Weimann, Mehmeti

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Feb 25, 2023Bristol City 1-0 Hull CityChampionship
Jul 30, 2022Hull City 2-1 Bristol CityChampionship
Apr 30, 2022Bristol City 5-0 Hull CityChampionship
Dec 11, 2021Hull City 2-2 Bristol CityChampionship
Jul 8, 2020Bristol City 2-1 Hull CityChampionship

