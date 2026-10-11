Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 09:00 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Everton will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Gemini

Hull City vs Everton is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Hull City host Everton at the MKM Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers have picked up just one win from their last five league outings and will be eager to arrest a run that has seen them drop points at home against Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Everton arrive in Hull in decent shape. David Moyes's side are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, with wins over Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers sandwiched around draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Toffees currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, one place and one position above their hosts, making this a tight contest between two sides separated by very little in the standings.

Off the pitch, Everton's situation has grown more complicated. The Friedkin Group have put the club up for sale just two years after taking control, adding uncertainty to a squad that is otherwise performing with consistency under Moyes.

Jack Grealish continues his second season-long loan from Manchester City and will be central to Everton's attacking play, while teenage midfielder Harrison Armstrong — who came close to a £40 million move to Nottingham Forest in the summer before fan pressure blocked the deal — adds dynamism from the middle of the park.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City vs Everton live.

How to watch Hull City vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hull City head into this fixture without a significant number of first-team players. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Hidemasa Morita, Matt Targett, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Tim Iroegbunam are all sidelined through injury. Jakirovic is expected to name a projected XI featuring Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with Semi Ajayi, John Egan, and Nobel Mendy in defence, and Oli McBurnie leading the attack.

Everton have a shorter injury list, with Christian Noergaard, Merlin Roehl, and Vitaliy Mykolenko absent. Moyes's projected XI includes Jordan Pickford in goal, a back four of Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Jake O'Brien, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and James Garner in midfield, and Jack Grealish and Brennan Johnson supporting striker Thierno Barry.

Form

Hull City have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League, and they also lost 1-0 to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup. The Tigers did pick up a 0-1 away win at Coventry City and drew 2-2 with Chelsea, collecting five points from a possible fifteen in that run. They have scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Everton's last five fixtures have produced two wins, two draws, and no defeats. Moyes's side beat Ipswich Town 1-0 in their most recent Premier League match and also won 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup. They drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur and 2-2 with Manchester United, while a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth opened that five-match sequence. Everton have scored five goals and conceded two across those games, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup on January 8, 2022, when Everton won 3-2 at the MKM Stadium. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Everton have the stronger record, winning two and drawing two, with Hull City claiming one victory. The sides have shared 12 goals across those five encounters, with Everton scoring six and Hull City scoring six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City currently sit eighth while Everton are seventh, with just one position separating the two clubs ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: