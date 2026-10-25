Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Brentford will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Hull City vs Brentford is available to watch live via Sky Sports. Use the affiliate link to access the broadcast and follow all the action from the MKM Stadium.

Hull City host Brentford at the MKM Stadium on Saturday in a Premier League fixture that carries real significance for both clubs at this stage of the campaign.

Sergej Jakirovic's side have found wins hard to come by and arrive into this game without a victory in their last five matches across all competitions. The pressure is building on the Tigers, and three points in front of their own supporters would go a long way toward steadying the ship.

Brentford come to Hull off the back of a narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, a result that ended a decent run of form for Keith Andrews's side. The Bees had beaten Chelsea 3-0 in the Premier League just weeks prior, which underlines the inconsistency they will need to iron out.

Brentford sit above Hull in the table, and the visitors will want to protect that advantage with a positive result on the road. For Hull, the gap between the two sides makes this a must-win scenario if they are to climb into the top half.

With both squads carrying injury concerns and suspensions, squad depth will be tested. TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Hull City vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hull City head into this game with a significant number of players unavailable. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Ilyas Ansah, Matt Targett, Charlie Hughes and Nobel Mendy are all sidelined. Jakirovic's projected XI is expected to line up with Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, John Egan, Semi Ajayi and Lucas Herrington in central defence, Ryan Giles and Lewie Coyle providing width, Regan Slater and Tim Iroegbunam in midfield, with Mohamed Belloumi, Elliot Stroud and Oli McBurnie leading the attack.

Brentford will be without Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva through injury, while Yehor Yarmoliuk and Vitaly Janelt serve suspensions. Andrews's projected XI features Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, a back line including Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer and Michael Kayode, with Mikkel Damsgaard, Mamadou Sangare and Mathias Jensen in midfield, and Jaidon Anthony, Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago further forward.

Form

Hull City have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham, and they also fell to Newcastle United and Sunderland in that run. The Tigers did draw twice, 2-2 against both Everton and Chelsea, but have managed just six goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Brentford's recent form is more mixed. They have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. The standout result was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, though they followed that with a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool most recently. Across five matches, the Bees scored eight goals and conceded seven, pointing to an attack-minded but at times open defensive record.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2020 in the Championship, when Brentford won 5-1 at the MKM Stadium. Across the five previous head-to-head fixtures on record, all played in the Championship, Brentford hold the stronger record with two wins to Hull's one and two draws. Brentford have scored 13 goals in those five matches compared to Hull's six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit seventh while Hull City are eleventh, meaning the Bees arrive in Hull with a clear edge in the standings. A win for the Tigers would close the gap and ease the pressure on Jakirovic's side, while Brentford will be eager to consolidate their place among the division's leading group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: