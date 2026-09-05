Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Aston Villa will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 17:30.

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Hull City vs Aston Villa is live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Viewers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the match also available in Ultra HDR. Those without a full Sky subscription can stream the game via NowTV.

Hull City host Aston Villa at the MKM Stadium in Hull in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with Sergej Jakirovic's side looking to extend a promising early run against a Villa outfit that has struggled badly since the campaign began.

Hull have made a confident start to life in the top flight, winning back-to-back Premier League games to sit third in the table. Their 2-0 win over Manchester United and a 1-0 victory at Coventry City have given the Tigers real belief that they can compete at this level.

Aston Villa arrive in East Yorkshire in a far more troubled state. Unai Emery's side have lost both of their Premier League fixtures so far, conceding five goals across those two games. A 4-0 opening-day defeat to Brighton was followed by a 1-0 loss at Arsenal, leaving Villa already playing catch-up at the foot of the table in 19th place.

The pressure on Emery is mounting. Villa's summer transfer business brought in the likes of Victor Nilsson Lindeloef and Leon Goretzka, but injuries and suspensions have complicated his squad plans before the season has properly found its rhythm. Joao Gomes is suspended for this fixture, adding to a growing list of absentees.

For Hull, this represents a chance to announce themselves emphatically. The MKM Stadium will be rocking with the prospect of a home side in form facing a Villa team searching for their first points of the season.

The TV channel and live stream information for this Premier League fixture is listed below.

How to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic is without a significant number of players for this fixture. Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Eliot Matazo, Joe Gelhardt, and Matt Crooks are all listed as unavailable through injury. Jakirovic's projected XI includes Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back line of Nobel Mendy, John Egan, and Semi Ajayi, supported by Regan Slater, Lewie Coyle, Ryan Giles, Hidemasa Morita, Mohamed Belloumi, Oli McBurnie, and Elliot Stroud.

Aston Villa head into the game with their own injury concerns. Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Goretzka are all ruled out, while Joao Gomes serves a suspension. Emery's projected XI features Zion Suzuki in goal, with Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, and Ian Maatsen in defence, and a midfield and attack built around Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, George Hemmings, and Nicolas Jackson.

Form

Hull City have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City on August 29, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 at home in the league. A Carabao Cup victory over Stoke City on penalties sits between those two results. Hull's only defeat in that run came in a pre-season friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt, and they drew 0-0 with Nice in another friendly. The Tigers have shown defensive solidity in competitive action, keeping clean sheets in both Premier League outings.

Aston Villa have lost all five of their last five matches, a run that stretches back to pre-season. Their most recent defeat was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on August 31, and they were beaten 4-0 by Brighton the previous weekend. Villa also lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup and fell to both Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich in friendlies. Villa have scored just three goals across those five matches while conceding ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Hull City and Aston Villa ended in a 2-2 draw in the Championship on January 19, 2019, when Villa were the home side. Across the last five recorded encounters, Hull hold two wins to Villa's one, with two draws. The sides last met in the Premier League on February 10, 2015, when Hull won 2-0 at the MKM Stadium.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City sit third after their strong start to the season, while Aston Villa are 19th, having yet to pick up a point from their opening two fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: