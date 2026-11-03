How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

League One - Game Week 8 3 Nov 2026 - 14:45 John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town host Luton Town at John Smith's Stadium in League One, with the table-topping Terriers looking to extend what has been a commanding run of form through October.

Martin Drury's side sit top of the division and have been in outstanding shape, winning four of their last five league games. The only blemish was a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, and since then Huddersfield have not dropped a point.

Luton arrive in fourth place and will be no pushovers. Jack Wilshere's team have won four of their last five, including a notable victory over Leicester City, and go into this fixture with real momentum behind them.

This is a meeting between two sides with genuine promotion ambitions, and the gap between first and fourth makes the points at stake all the more meaningful.

The two clubs have met twice already in the current League One cycle, with Huddersfield winning the most recent encounter 1-0 at home in January. Luton took the reverse fixture 2-1 back in November, so the head-to-head record adds an extra layer of interest.

Both managers will be looking to impose their identity on a game that could shape the top of the table. Form, fitness, and tactical discipline will all be tested.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads