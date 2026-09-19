Watch Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Reliant Stadium

The Houston Texans host the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and 5ACTION.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Following an action-packed Week 1 where Cincinnati edged out Tampa Bay (33-27) and Houston fell in a shootout to Buffalo (36-31), both teams are navigating pivotal roster injuries heading into this matchup.

Houston Texans Team News

The biggest concern for Houston is a sudden downgrade to their primary offensive weapon, alongside key absences on defense.

Nico Collins (WR) (Hamstring) : After a stellar Week 1 performance (7 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD), Collins suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during Wednesday's practice. He went from a limited participant on Wednesday to a Did Not Participate (DNP) on Thursday. His status is highly doubtful for Sunday. C.J. Stroud will have to lean on his depth, involving a variety of personnel packages to offset the loss of his WR1.

Jadeveon Clowney (DE) (Knee) : The veteran pass rusher missed both Wednesday and Thursday sessions due to a knee injury. While a veteran of his stature could theoretically play without practice reps, consecutive DNPs put his Week 2 availability in serious jeopardy.

Jake Hummel (LB) (Groin) : Hummel sat out consecutive days of practice with a groin issue and is trending towards missing Sunday's game.

Ed Ingram (G) (Groin) : Ingram was added to the report as a limited participant on Thursday, bringing some depth concerns to the interior offensive line.

Positive Notes : Offensive tackle Trent Brown (Hand/Wrist) and rookie linebacker Wade Woodaz (Thumb) have both been full participants and are cleared to play.

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

The headline in Cincinnati revolves around their franchise quarterback, though the team received excellent news regarding their defensive front.

Joe Burrow (QB) (Back) : Burrow popped up on the injury report with back tightness, practicing in a limited capacity on both Wednesday and Thursday. While national media coverage sparked concern, Burrow forcefully dismissed any speculation about sitting out, calling the panic "ridiculous" and firmly asserting that he will start on Sunday. He was seen throwing deep, 20+ yard passes with high intensity during Thursday's open session.

Samaje Perine (HB) (Knee) : The reliable backup running back did not practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. Perine serves as the primary third-down and pass-protecting back for Burrow; his potential absence places a heavier burden on starter Chase Brown.

B.J. Hill (DT) (Achilles/Rest) : Hill missed Wednesday and was limited on Thursday while managing an Achilles issue. His snaps may be tightly monitored.

Positive Notes : Star defensive end Shemar Stewart (Knee) has logged consecutive Full Participation sessions. After hyperextending his knee early in training camp, his return adds dangerous depth to a Bengals pass rush that already includes standout rookie Cashius Howell and tackle Jonathan Allen.



