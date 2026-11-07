Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
team-logoHouston Dynamo FC
Shell Energy Stadium
team-logoSt. Louis City
Watch it on Apple TV
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Watch Houston Dynamo FC vs. St. Louis City live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City
Houston Dynamo FC
St. Louis City
Major League Soccer

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City in live Major League Soccer action today.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesApple TV
United KingdomApple TV
AustraliaApple TV
New ZealandApple TV
IndiaApple TV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaApple TV
Hong KongApple TV
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 34
Shell Energy Stadium

Houston Dynamo FC host St. Louis City at Shell Energy Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture with playoff implications for both sides.

Ben Olsen's Dynamo sit fifth in the Western Conference, but their recent form has been inconsistent. They picked up a win against Seattle Sounders before suffering a 3-1 defeat to Portland Timbers in their most recent outing.

St. Louis City arrive in difficult shape under Yoann Damet. The visitors have lost their last three MLS matches, conceding eight goals across those games, and they head to Houston with little momentum behind them.

The Dynamo will look to take advantage of a St. Louis side that has looked vulnerable on the road. Houston's home crowd at Shell Energy Stadium could prove a factor as they push to consolidate their playoff position.

For St. Louis, this is a match they need to arrest a damaging run of defeats. A result in Houston would offer a genuine lift with the season entering its final stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City live.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Olsen

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google