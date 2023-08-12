Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Arab Club Champions Cup match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is set to take on archrivals Al-Hilal in the final of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup at the King Fahd Stadium on Saturday.

Jorge Jesus' side finished second to Al-Saad from Group B where they had faced a 3-2 defeat against the Qatari outfit, but they have since won three consecutive games including the 3-1 wins over both Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

Ronaldo - this year's top scorer at the tournament with four goals - scored the 75th-minute penalty against Iraq's Al-Shorta to put Al-Nassr in the spot to possibly win their first-ever Arab Club Champions Cup title, while Al-Hilal have won it twice before - in 1994 and 1995.

The Knights of Najd had finished second to Al-Shabab from Group C before continuing their run with a 3-1 win over Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: King Fahd Stadium

It will kick off at 4 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to stream online live through Shahid.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

With goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf suspended following his sending-off against Al-Shabab, Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus is likely to opt for Habib Al-Wutaian in goal.

Malcolm made an immediate impact at the club after arriving from Zenit, finding the back of the net in both the knockout ties, and should continue to partner Salem Al-Dawsari up front.

Other big names in the XI include former Napoli and Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and midfielder Ruben Neves who has joined from Wolves.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Al-Wutaian; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Boleahi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Neves, Micheal, Milinkovic-Savic; S. Al-Dawsari, Malcolm.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian Defenders: Koulibaly, Hyun-soo Jang, Al-Boleahi, Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shahrani, Al-Obaid, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk, Al-Yami Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr, Al-Nasser, Michael, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Malcolm, Carrillo Forwards: Marega, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Radif

Al-Nassr team news

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro will be inclined to use the same line-up from the semi-finals, with Ronaldo leading the line of attack alongside Talisca and Sadio Mane.

Sultan Al-Ghannam was on the scoresheet against Raja Casablanca in the last eight and will continue at right-back, with former Manchester United man Alex Telles at left-back.

Joining from Ligue 1 side Lens this season, Seko Fofana will feature in the middle, other than former Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; S. Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Madu, Telles; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Fofana; Talisca, Ronaldo, Mane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah, Ozaybi Defenders: Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Al-Shammari, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Ali, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Martinez, Al-Najei, Mane, Ghareeb, Mashripov, K. Al-Ghannam, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Adam, Maran

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 18, 2023 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Dec 26, 2022 Al-Nassr 2-2 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Mar 3, 2022 Al-Nassr 0-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Feb 21, 2022 Al-Nassr 1-2 Al-Hilal King Cup Dec 16, 2021 Al-Hilal 0-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

