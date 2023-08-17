Hearts vs Rosenborg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Hearts and Rosenborg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts are set to host Rosenborg in the return tie of the UEFA Europa Conference League third-round qualifier at Tynecastle Park on Thursday.

The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first-leg clash, and they are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Kilmarnock at the weekend.

On the other hand, the Norwegian outfit will be a well-rested side as they have been inactive since their home win in the first-leg encounter. They reached this stage of the Conference League qualifiers after a 5-4 aggregate win over Crusaders in the previous round.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hearts vs Rosenborg kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburg, Scotland

The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Hearts of Midlothian and Rosenborg Ballklub will be played at the Tynecastle Park football stadium in Edinburg, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on August 17 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hearts vs Rosenborg online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Scotland, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

Lawrence Shankland should continue in attack after reducing the margin of defeat in the Norway leg, while Hearts gaffer Frankie McAvoy has a few injury concerns to deal with.

Craig Gordon, Finlay Pollock, Craig Halkett and Barrie McKay are unavailable due to injuries.

Meanwhile, arriving on loan from Rangers, Alex Lowry would start in midfield, with Liam Boyce making for a good option off the bench.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Atkinson, Rowles, Kent, Cochrane; Devlin, Baningime, Lowry; Oda, Forrest, Shankland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, McGovern, Stone Defenders: Rowles, Kent, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson Midfielders: Devlin, Halliday, Haring, Nieuwenhof, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Tait, Lowry, Smith Forwards: Shankland, Boyce, Oda, Forrest, Tagawa, Vargas

Rosenborg team news

Under interim boss Svein Maalen, Rosenborg will miss Markus Henriksen, Noah Jean Holm and Jonathan Augustinsson on account of injuries.

Despite being well-rested, Maalen may bring in Leo Cornic ahead of Adam Andersson at right-back, while the scorers in the first leg, Emil Frederiksen and Jayden Nelson should feature in attack again.

Isak Snaer Thorvaldsson, who scored the crucial goal Crusaders, should also keep his place in the XI.

Rosenborg possible XI: Hansen; Cornic, Reitan, Jenssen, Pereira; Holse, Borkeeiet, Tagseth; Frederiksen, Thorvaldsson, Nelson.

Players Goalkeepers: Hansen, Tangvik Defenders: Kojen, Rogers, Jenssen, Rosten, Pereira, Reitan, Andersson Midfielders: Borkeeiet, Nypan, Vaananen, Skarsem, Bjorlo, Skelbred, Holmen, Holden, Cornic, Reitan-Sunde, Tagseth, Holse, Broholm, Nelson, Fredericksen, Ingason Forwards: Saeter, Sadiku, Aga, Thorvaldsson, Wiedesheim-Paul, Holte

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have not played against each other before their last meeting wherein Rosenborg defeated Hearts 2-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Date Match Competition Aug 10, 2023 Rosenborg 2-1 Hearts UEFA Europa Conference League

Useful links