Premiership - Championship Group Tynecastle Park

Today's game between Hearts and Rangers will kick-off at 4 May 2026, 17:30.

The TV channel and live stream options for Hearts vs Rangers are listed below. The match is being shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage available on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It is also available in Ultra HDR for eligible subscribers. Those without a full Sky subscription can stream the match through NowTV.

Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. With the Championship Group phase shaping the season's final picture, neither side can afford to be passive.

Hearts arrive at this match in strong recent form. Three wins from their last five Premiership outings — including a derby victory over Hibernian — have lifted them to the top of the Premiership standings, and Tynecastle will be a difficult place for any visiting side to come and take points.

Rangers, by contrast, come into this fixture on the back of a damaging 3-2 defeat at Motherwell last weekend. That result will have stung a squad that had previously strung together four wins in five games, and Philippe Clement's side will be looking to respond.

The visitors have shown they can score freely in recent weeks, putting six past Falkirk and four past both Dundee United and Aberdeen. Whether they can produce that kind of output against a Hearts defence that has been difficult to break down at home is the central question.

Hearts will draw confidence from this fixture's history at Tynecastle. They beat Rangers 2-1 here in December and have taken points off them in Edinburgh before. The home crowd will expect that pattern to continue.

For Rangers, the priority is straightforward: get back to winning ways and keep pace with the teams above them in the Championship Group. A third-place finish in that table is not where their ambitions lie.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Hearts vs Rangers, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Hearts vs Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided for Hearts ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

The same applies to Rangers. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data have been confirmed for the away side. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Hearts head into this match with a solid recent record, winning three and drawing one of their last five Premiership games. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win away at Hibernian on April 26, and they also beat Motherwell 3-1 and Dundee FC 1-0 in that run. A 2-2 draw with Livingston and a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock are the only blemishes. Across those five matches, Hearts scored eight goals and conceded five.

Rangers have had a more mixed run, winning four of their last five but losing their most recent match 3-2 at Motherwell on April 26. Before that setback, they had been in fine scoring form — putting six past Falkirk and four past both Dundee United and Aberdeen. They scored 16 goals across the five matches and conceded nine, with only a 1-0 win at St. Mirren showing any defensive solidity.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 4-2 to Rangers at Ibrox on February 15, 2026. Before that, Hearts won 2-1 at Tynecastle in December 2025, and Rangers won 2-0 at home in September 2025. Across the five most recent Premiership meetings, Rangers have won three times and Hearts twice, with the sides scoring 13 goals between them.

Standings

In the Premiership table, Hearts currently sit first and Rangers third. The same positions are reflected in the Championship Group standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hearts vs Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: