Premiership - Championship Group Tynecastle Park

Today's game between Hearts and Falkirk will kick-off at 13 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Hearts vs Falkirk are listed below. Sky Sports holds the broadcast rights for this Scottish Premiership fixture, with coverage available on Sky Sports Football.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch via your usual subscription, a VPN can allow you to access your home service from overseas. Connect to a server in your home country, clear your browser cache, and log in to your broadcaster's platform as normal.

Hearts host Falkirk at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh in a Scottish Premiership fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table.

Hearts go into this match sitting top of the Premiership standings, and their recent form backs up that position. Three wins from their last four league outings, including a 2-1 victory over Rangers, point to a side that has found real consistency at the business end of the season.

Falkirk arrive in Edinburgh having struggled for form. They have lost three of their last five matches, with a 1-3 defeat to Hibernian their most recent result. Their only win in that stretch came against Motherwell, a 1-0 away victory that offered a brief respite.

The head-to-head record between these two sides this season has tilted firmly in Hearts' favour. Hearts won 3-0 at Tynecastle in September and followed that with a 2-0 win at Falkirk in December, giving the home side considerable confidence going into this fixture.

Falkirk will need to produce something out of the ordinary to trouble a Hearts side that has been the most consistent team in the division. Tynecastle is not an easy place to visit, and the gap in league position tells its own story.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts vs Falkirk live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Hearts vs Falkirk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Hearts ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Falkirk also have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. No probable lineup has been submitted. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Hearts have taken three wins and two draws from their last five Premiership matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Motherwell on May 9, ending a run of three consecutive victories. That winning sequence included a 2-1 win over Rangers and a 1-2 victory away at Hibernian. Hearts have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Falkirk have managed one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Hibernian on May 9. The one bright spot in that run was a 1-0 win over Motherwell on May 2. Falkirk's heaviest loss in the period was a 3-6 defeat to Rangers in April, a result that highlighted the gap between them and the division's top sides.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on February 21, 2026, when Hearts beat Falkirk 1-0 in a Premiership fixture at Tynecastle Park. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Hearts have won three times, with one draw and one Falkirk victory. The exception was a 2-0 win for Falkirk in the League Cup in August 2024, which remains their only success in this recent run of meetings.

Standings

In the Scottish Premiership, Hearts sit top in first place, while Falkirk are sixth. The same positions are reflected in the Championship Group standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hearts vs Falkirk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: