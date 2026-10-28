Premiership - Game Week 11 28 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Tynecastle Park

Today's game between Heart of Midlothian and Rangers will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Football. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Heart of Midlothian host Rangers at Tynecastle Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Wouter Vrancken's side come into this one having bounced back from a bruising 7-1 defeat to Celtic with a 2-0 win over Motherwell last weekend. That result will have steadied nerves in Edinburgh, though the Trabzonspor loss in the Conference League midweek adds another layer of pressure heading into this weekend.

Rangers arrive in strong form. Derek McInnes's side have won four of their last five matches, including a 4-0 dismantling of St. Johnstone most recently, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory over Celtic in the Premiership earlier in the run.

In the league table, Rangers sit just above Hearts, which means the visitors have a chance to extend their advantage over a direct rival in the top half of the Premiership.

Tynecastle has been a difficult venue for Rangers in recent times, with the head-to-head record between these two sides making for uncomfortable reading for the away end.

Both managers will know the importance of three points here. For Hearts, it is about reigniting momentum after a turbulent week. For Rangers, it is about pressing home an advantage and proving their title credentials.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Heart of Midlothian are managed by Wouter Vrancken, and full team news including probable lineups, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Rangers head to Edinburgh under Derek McInnes. As with Hearts, confirmed squad details are yet to be released, and this section will be updated with the latest information ahead of the match.

Form

Hearts go into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in the Conference League, though they did beat Motherwell 2-0 in the Premiership before that. The 7-1 loss to Celtic remains the low point of that run, set against a 5-0 win over St. Mirren and a 1-1 draw with FC Nordsjaelland. Across those five games, Hearts scored nine goals and conceded eleven.

Rangers have been in considerably better shape, winning four of their last five across all competitions. The most recent result was a 4-0 win over St. Johnstone in the Premiership, and the run also includes a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock and a 1-0 win at Celtic Park. The only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Dundee FC. Rangers scored ten goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle in the Premiership on May 4, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Hearts have won three and Rangers two, with the Edinburgh club showing a strong record on home soil in this particular rivalry. Rangers' biggest win in the recent run was a 4-2 victory at Ibrox in February 2026.

Standings

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers currently sit second while Heart of Midlothian are third, meaning this fixture doubles as a direct battle between two sides separated by a single place in the top half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: