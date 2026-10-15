Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Tynecastle Park

Today's game between Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Hearts vs FC Nordsjaelland is available to watch live in the UK and across select regions. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Heart of Midlothian host FC Nordsjaelland at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh in the UEFA Conference League, with both sides sitting at the top of the competition standings heading into the match.

Wouter Vrancken's Hearts arrive in good form domestically, having put five goals past St. Mirren in their most recent Scottish Premiership outing. That result reinforced a sense of growing confidence at Tynecastle, even if their last five results show a mixed picture overall.

Nordsjaelland, managed by Jens Foensskov Olsen, have had a more turbulent run of results. A heavy 3-0 defeat to Malmoe FF in a friendly and a 4-1 loss to Viborg in the Danish Superliga sit alongside some more encouraging performances in their recent schedule.

The Danish side will be without several players through injury, which could test the depth of Olsen's squad at a demanding stage of the European campaign.

Both teams share top spot in the Conference League table, making this a fixture with real weight in the group standings. A win for either side would strengthen their position considerably.

Read on for full details on how to watch Hearts vs FC Nordsjaelland, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hearts head into the match without Craig Halkett, Tom Renaud, Blair Spittal, and Finlay Pollock through injury, while Tomas Magnusson is suspended. Vrancken's projected XI is expected to include Beau Reus in goal, with a back line of Jamie McCart, Jordi Altena, Harry Milne, and Malachi Fagan-Walcott. Calvin Miller, Joshua McPake, and James Wilson are among those named in the probable lineup.

Nordsjaelland are also dealing with absences, with Souleymane Alio, Jakob Busk, and Araphat Mohammed all listed as injured. Olsen's projected starting XI features Andreas Hansen in goal, with Victor Nelsson and Noah Markmann among the defensive options, and Alexander Lind and Prince Junior named further forward. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

Hearts have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 win over St. Mirren in the Premiership, and they also recorded a 3-0 away win against Stenhousemuir in the League Cup. The one defeat in that run came against Falkirk, a 2-1 loss in the Premiership. Hearts scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded four.

Nordsjaelland's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with OB in the Danish Superleague, following a 3-0 friendly loss to Malmoe FF. They did record a 3-0 win against Vatanspor in the DBU Pokalen and a 2-0 victory over AGF in the Superleague. The team scored six goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland are recorded in the available data. This fixture will mark a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland are currently positioned first in the UEFA Conference League table, meaning this match carries direct implications at the top of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: