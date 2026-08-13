Europa League Qualification - Game Week 3 13 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Tynecastle Park

Today's game between Heart of Midlothian and Benfica will kick-off at 13 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Hearts vs Benfica is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Heart of Midlothian host Benfica at Tynecastle Park in the second leg of their Europa League Qualification tie, with the Scottish side facing a near-impossible task after the first meeting in Lisbon.

Hearts were beaten 6-1 in the first leg, leaving Wouter Vrancken's side needing to overturn a five-goal deficit on home soil. The Edinburgh crowd will have to be at its loudest from the opening whistle if this tie is to have any pulse at all.

Benfica arrive in Scotland with their European form looking authoritative. Marco Silva's side put five past St. Gallen in an earlier qualifying round before dismantling Hearts with ruthless efficiency in Portugal. They have scored 19 goals across their last five matches.

The Portuguese club did draw 2-2 with Academica Viseu in the Liga Portugal on August 9, a minor blip in an otherwise commanding run. Their continental performances this campaign have been a different story entirely.

For Hearts, last weekend's 4-0 win over Dundee United offered a welcome lift after a bruising run of results. The defeat in Lisbon followed losses to Aberdeen in the league and a Champions League qualifying exit to Sturm Graz, in which they failed to score across both legs.

Tynecastle will be a fierce atmosphere, and Hearts will give everything in front of their supporters. The aggregate scoreline, though, tells its own story.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts vs Benfica, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hearts manager Wouter Vrancken has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of the second leg. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Benfica head coach Marco Silva also has no specific absences confirmed ahead of the trip to Edinburgh. Probable lineup information for both clubs is not yet available, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Hearts have won one of their last five matches, losing four and drawing none. Their most recent result was a 4-0 victory over Dundee United in the Premiership on August 9, which ended a run of three straight defeats. Those losses included the 6-1 first-leg defeat to Benfica and a 2-1 loss to Aberdeen in the league. Hearts also exited Champions League qualifying after losing both legs to Sturm Graz, 4-0 and 2-0, without scoring. Across five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded 15.

Benfica have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Academica Viseu in the Liga Portugal on August 9. Before that, they beat Hearts 6-1 in the first leg and defeated St. Gallen 5-0 in Europa League qualifying. Benfica also beat CF Os Belenenses 5-1 in a pre-season friendly, though they lost the first leg against St. Gallen 2-1 before reversing that tie comfortably. Across five matches, Benfica have scored 19 goals and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





Hearts and Benfica have one recorded meeting in the available dataset. Benfica won 6-1 at home in the Europa League Qualification first leg on August 6, 2026, giving them a commanding advantage heading into the return fixture at Tynecastle Park.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: