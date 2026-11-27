How to watch Hartlepool United vs Southend United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

National League - Game Week 20 28 Nov 2026 - 12:30 The Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United host Southend United at The Suit Direct Stadium in a National League fixture that pits a side hunting stability against one pushing near the top of the table.

Peter Wild's team arrive in better heart than a few weeks ago. They beat Solihull Moors 2-0 on Wednesday night, adding to a 2-1 win at Gateshead the previous weekend.

Those back-to-back victories followed a testing run that included a draw with Wealdstone and defeats to Boreham Wood and AFC Fylde. Hartlepool sit 17th, and the pair of wins has given them some breathing space.

Southend come north in fourth place under Kieron Dyer. They won 2-0 at Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night, a result that settled things after a 3-2 defeat at Boreham Wood.

Dyer's side have been involved in plenty of goals lately, with a 3-3 draw at Worthing and a 3-2 loss at Wealdstone among their recent results. That makes them a threat in attack but not always secure at the back.

The sides last met in April, when Hartlepool edged a seven-goal game 4-3 at home. Southend will want to reverse that result.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. This page will be updated if a TV channel or live stream is confirmed.

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