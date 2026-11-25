How to watch Hajduk Split vs St.Truiden with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Poljud

Hajduk Split welcome St.Truiden to Stadion Poljud in Split for a Conference League fixture that pairs two sides in the middle of the table.

Hajduk arrive in good domestic form under Gonzalo Garcia. They won 2-1 at NK Lokomotiva in the HNL on November 21 and have taken three wins from their last five games.

Their European campaign has been less smooth. A 1-0 home-or-away loss to Lincoln Red Imps on November 5 remains the one defeat in that run, and Hajduk sit 13th in the Conference League table.

St.Truiden, coached by Jonas De Roeck, travel with a more uneven recent record. They drew 2-2 with Sporting Charleroi on November 21, a result that followed a 4-1 win over Zulte Waregem.

The Belgian side hold 10th place in the Conference League standings, three spots above their hosts. A 1-1 draw with Brann on November 5 was their latest European result.

Both teams have shown they can score freely, so Poljud should offer plenty of attacking intent. Here is what we know about how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for Hajduk Split vs St.Truiden is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

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