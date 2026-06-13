Today's game between Haiti and Scotland will kick-off at 14 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Haiti vs Scotland is available to watch live on BBC One and to live stream via BBC iPlayer. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Haiti and Scotland meet in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, June 13. It is a fixture loaded with narrative on both sides, two nations returning to the grandest stage after decades away.

Haiti make their first World Cup appearance since 1974, 52 years on from a debut that saw them exit without a point in West Germany. Under coach Sebastien Migne, they secured qualification through a resilient CONCACAF campaign, grinding out back-to-back wins over Costa Rica and Nicaragua when it mattered most.

Scotland end a 28-year absence from the tournament, their first appearance since France 1998. Steve Clarke's side topped their UEFA qualifying group, clinching automatic qualification with a dramatic final-matchday win over Denmark. It was a defining result for a generation of players who had come close before.

For Scotland, the Group C draw presents a clear opportunity to open with a win before tougher tests against Morocco and Brazil. Andy Robertson leads the side as captain, and the squad carries genuine belief built on a qualifying campaign defined by organisation and collective discipline.

Haiti will not be passive opponents. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland's Wilson Isidor give them Premier League-tested quality in attacking areas, and their qualifying run showed a team capable of raising their game under pressure.

Both sides arrive in Foxborough with momentum from recent friendlies and a point to prove on the world stage. With Brazil and Morocco waiting in the wings, neither team can afford to drop points here.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Haiti vs Scotland, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Haiti vs Scotland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Haiti coach Sebastien Migne has named a projected XI that includes Johny Placide in goal, with a back four of Carlens Arcus, Martin Experience, Ricardo Ade, and Hannes Delcroix. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Danley Jean Jacques are named in midfield alongside Josue Casimir and Ruben Providence, with Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side at this stage.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke's projected XI features Angus Gunn between the sticks, with Andrew Robertson and Aaron Hickey as the full-backs and John Souttar partnering Grant Hanley in central defence. Scott McTominay and Lewis Ferguson are named in central midfield, with Ben Doak and Ryan Christie providing width. Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland start in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Scotland. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Haiti arrive in Foxborough with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 defeat to Peru on June 6, a result that followed a commanding 4-0 win over New Zealand three days earlier. Earlier in the sequence, a 1-1 draw with Iceland and a 0-1 loss to Tunisia were sandwiched around a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Nicaragua in November 2025. Across those five matches, Haiti scored eight goals and conceded four.

Scotland head into the tournament in strong form, winning three of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over Bolivia on June 6, a result that followed a 4-1 victory over Curacao. Scotland's only defeats in that run came against Ivory Coast (0-1) and Japan (0-1) in March. The earlier sequence also includes their qualification-sealing 4-2 win over Denmark in November 2025. Scotland scored 12 goals across those five fixtures and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meeting between Haiti and Scotland is recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 13, 2026 represents the first competitive or friendly encounter between the two nations in the dataset provided.

Standings

In Group C, Haiti currently sit second and Scotland fourth ahead of the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Haiti vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: