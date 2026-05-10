League Two - Playoff Blundell Park

Today's game between Grimsby and Salford City will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 15:00.

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Grimsby vs Salford City will be broadcast live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch the game, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from overseas. Connect to a server in your home country and stream as you normally would.

Grimsby host Salford City at Blundell Park in League Two, with both clubs arriving in contrasting but competitive positions as the season reaches its final stretch.

The Mariners have put together a strong run of results in recent weeks, winning three of their last four league games before drawing with Tranmere on the final day of April. That momentum has lifted them into the upper half of the table, and they will be looking to consolidate at home.

Salford arrive sitting above Grimsby in the standings, and the visitors have shown enough defensive resilience and attacking threat across their recent outings to make this a genuinely competitive fixture. Their draw at Crawley last time out kept their record ticking over without conceding.

The two clubs have met four times in League Two over the past two seasons, producing some sharp encounters. Grimsby won the most recent meeting 3-1 at Blundell Park back in March, which will give the home side confidence going into this one.

With positions still carrying weight at this stage of the campaign, both managers will want three points. Grimsby need a win to apply pressure on those above them, while Salford will be keen to protect and extend their advantage in the table.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Grimsby vs Salford City, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Grimsby vs Salford City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Grimsby have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Salford City are similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup have been provided, and further information will be included as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Grimsby go into this match in solid form, recording three wins from their last five League Two outings alongside one draw and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Tranmere on May 2, and before that they put in a dominant 4-0 win over Swindon. They also won away at Cambridge United and Gillingham during that run, scoring four goals in the Gillingham match alone. Their only defeat came against Chesterfield. Across the five games, Grimsby scored nine goals and conceded four.

Salford City have collected two wins and two draws from their last five, losing once. Their most recent outing ended goalless away at Crawley, and they beat Bromley 2-0 in their previous match. A 1-2 win at Oldham stands out as another positive result. Salford conceded just two goals across the five fixtures while scoring five, reflecting a disciplined defensive record over that period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 3, 2026, when Grimsby beat Salford City 3-1 at Blundell Park in League Two. Before that, Salford hosted Grimsby in October 2025 and lost 0-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in League Two, Grimsby have won four times and Salford have won once, with the visitors' only victory coming at Blundell Park in March 2025.

Standings

Salford City sit fourth in League Two, one place and a handful of points above Grimsby in seventh, meaning the home side have a clear incentive to close the gap with a win at Blundell Park.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Grimsby vs Salford City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: