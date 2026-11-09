How to watch Grimsby Town vs Nottingham Forest Academy with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Blundell Park

Grimsby Town host Nottingham Forest Academy at Blundell Park in Cleethorpes in the EFL Trophy, with the Mariners looking to build on a strong recent run of results.

David Artell's side come into this fixture in good form. Grimsby have won three of their last five matches, including a 5-2 victory over York City and a 4-1 win at Gillingham in League Two.

Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Stafford Rangers in the FA Cup, a result that shows both the attacking intent and defensive vulnerability Artell will want to address.

Nottingham Forest Academy arrive with mixed form of their own. They drew 2-2 with Leicester City Academy in their last outing and have won just one of their past five matches across all competitions.

Forest's academy side did beat Manchester United Academy 3-2 earlier in the run, but back-to-back defeats in the Premier Reserve League and a 5-1 loss to Notts County in the EFL Trophy will give Grimsby reason for confidence.

In the EFL Trophy group standings, Forest Academy sit third in Northern Group F, one place above Grimsby in fourth, making this a meaningful fixture for both sides.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

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