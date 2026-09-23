Watch Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

24 Sept 2026 - 20:15 Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1.15am BST on Friday, September 25.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Sky Sports NFL / Sky Sports Main Event.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

The headline team news ahead of the Lambeau Field match-up is the return of Michael Penix Jr. as the Falcons' starting quarterback, while the Packers face a heavily depleted offensive line and the likely absence of star wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The big shakeup for Kevin Stefanski’s 0-2 Falcons comes at quarterback. After struggling massively under backup Cooper Rush, failing to reach the red zone even once in two games, Michael Penix Jr. has officially been named the starter. He is making his 2026 season debut after fully recovering from a 2025 ACL tear.

Quarterback Clarity : Penix Jr. practiced fully. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa has progressed to a limited participant as he works his way back from a Week 1 oblique injury, officially moving ahead of Rush to serve as Penix’s backup.

Key Concerns : Headlining the injury report are two premier defensive starters who missed the initial walkthrough: cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin) and edge rusher Samson Ebukam (hamstring).

Green Bay Packers Team News

Matt LaFleur’s 1-1 Packers are limping into their home opener following a brutal, bruising overtime win against the Jets. Eleven players are on the initial short-week injury report, with major concerns centering on their offensive weapons and protection.

The Wide Receiver Room : Dynamic receiver Jayden Reed was carted off with a neck injury during Week 2 and did not practice; reports indicate there is no official timeline for his return. Conversely, Bo Melton (neck) was a full participant.

Offensive Line Crisis : Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) is expected to be sidelined long-term. Left guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and his initial replacement Donovan Jennings (hand) both missed Monday's estimated session, threatening depth significantly.

Defensive Boost : In better news, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring) returned as a full participant. Star defensive tackle Jvon Hargrave (knee/concussion protocol) upgraded to limited after missing last week.



