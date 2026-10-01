UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Toumba Stadium

Today's game between Greece and Netherlands will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Greece vs Netherlands is available to watch live via Amazon Prime PPV. Full details on how to access the stream are below.

Greece host the Netherlands at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki in a UEFA Nations League A fixture that carries genuine weight at the top of Group 2.

Greece arrive in excellent form, having opened their Nations League campaign with back-to-back away victories. A 2-1 comeback win in Belgrade was followed by a 1-0 defeat of Germany, results that have announced Ivan Jovanovic's side as serious contenders in the group.

The Netherlands, led by Xavi Hernandez, are unbeaten in the Nations League so far. A 1-1 draw with Germany on matchday one was followed by a 2-1 win over Serbia in Belgrade, a result that placed the Dutch in second place in the group standings heading into this fixture.

Xavi has spoken publicly about areas requiring improvement despite that win over Serbia, and the Dutch have also been dealt injury setbacks during the international window. Cody Gakpo was forced to withdraw from the squad after sustaining a knock against Serbia, while defender Jan Paul van Hecke has also departed the camp with a foot problem.

Greece have not beaten the Netherlands at home in recent memory, but the confidence coursing through this squad after wins over Germany and Serbia makes them a genuine threat on their own patch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Greece vs Netherlands live, including TV channel listings, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Greece vs Netherlands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ivan Jovanovic is expected to name a Greece side featuring Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back four of Georgios Vagiannidis, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Panagiotis Retsos, and Konstantinos Tsimikas. Dimitrios Kourbelis and Konstantinos Karetsas are projected to operate in central midfield alongside Christos Zafeiris, with Christos Tzolis and Charalampos Kostoulas supporting striker Vangelis Pavlidis. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Xavi Hernandez is set to deploy Bart Verbruggen between the sticks for the Netherlands, with a projected back four of Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, and Micky van de Ven. Ryan Gravenberch, Joey Veerman, and Tijjani Reijnders are expected in midfield, with Crysencio Summerville, Mexx Meerdink, and Ruben van Bommel in attack. It should be noted that van Hecke has been dealing with a foot problem during the international window, and his availability will be monitored closely ahead of kick-off. No additional injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to the match.

Form

Greece have won two and drawn two of their last five matches, with one defeat, scoring five goals and conceding three across that run. Jovanovic's side are in the best form of the five games, having won their last two outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Germany in the Nations League, following a 2-1 comeback win away at Serbia on matchday one. Earlier in 2026, they drew 2-2 with Sweden and were held 0-0 by Hungary in friendly fixtures, with their only defeat coming against Italy.

The Netherlands have won three and drawn two of their last five matches without a single defeat, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Nations League win over Serbia, and before that they drew 1-1 with Germany on the opening matchday. During the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Dutch beat Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 before losing on penalties to Morocco in the round of sixteen.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2023 during UEFA Euro 2024 qualification, when the Netherlands claimed a 1-0 win in Athens. Earlier that same qualification campaign, the Dutch had beaten Greece 3-0 in Amsterdam. Across the four meetings on record, the Netherlands hold the stronger record, winning three times to Greece's one, with that solitary Greek victory coming in a 2016 friendly in Amsterdam.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Netherlands NED 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 W D 3 Germany GER 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L D 4 Serbia SER 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Greece currently sit top of Nations League A Group 2, with the Netherlands in second place. Both sides are separated only by goal difference at this stage, making this a direct meeting between the group's two pacesetters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Greece vs Netherlands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: