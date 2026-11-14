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NWSL
team-logoGotham FC
team-logoKansas City Current
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Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Gotham FC vs Kansas City Current
Gotham FC
Kansas City Current
NWSL

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Gotham FC vs Kansas City Current in live NWSL action today.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Kansas City Current with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesESPN Deportes
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaTSN Premium
AustraliaStan Sport
IrelandTNT Sport 2
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
NWSL - Semi Finals

Gotham FC and Kansas City Current meet in the NWSL Playoffs, with Rose Lavelle's side hosting at Sports Illustrated Stadium after booking their place in the last four with a 1-0 win over Seattle Reign.

Gotham arrive in strong form, having won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was that narrow victory against the Reign, and Juan Carlos Amoros's side have now won back-to-back games heading into this playoff fixture.

Kansas City Current come in as the form team in this tie. Chris Armas's side have won all five of their last five matches, scoring freely and conceding little, with a 5-1 thrashing of Bay FC among their recent results.

The Current sit fourth in the NWSL standings, while Gotham FC top the table, setting up a compelling contest between the league's best regular-season side and a team that has hit its stride at exactly the right moment.

These two clubs have met four times in recent history, with the results split evenly and margins tight throughout. Expect another close contest. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC vs Kansas City Current Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Amoros

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