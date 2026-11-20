How to watch Gillingham vs Crewe Alexandra with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League Two - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 07:30 MEMS Priestfield

Gillingham host Crewe Alexandra at MEMS Priestfield in League Two, with both sides looking to sharpen their position in the table as the season progresses.

Gareth Ainsworth's Gillingham sit 12th in League Two and arrive into this fixture having lost to Colchester United in their most recent league outing. Their form has been inconsistent, mixing cup runs with league setbacks, and they will be eager to put things right on home soil.

Crewe Alexandra, managed by Lee Bell, come in as the higher-placed side at fifth in the division. They drew 2-2 with Newport County last time out in the league and have shown enough quality this season to be considered genuine promotion contenders.

The visitors will be confident away from home, though Gillingham have the backing of their own supporters at Priestfield, which has historically made this a competitive fixture between the two clubs.

Both managers will be looking for a response after mixed midweek results, and with the table tight in the upper reaches of League Two, three points here could prove meaningful for Crewe's ambitions in particular.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Gillingham vs Crewe Alexandra.

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