EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 14:00 MEMS Priestfield

Today's game between Gillingham and Brighton & Hove Albion Academy will kick off at 19:00.

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Gillingham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Academy is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Gillingham host Brighton & Hove Albion Academy at MEMS Priestfield in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Southern Group G.

The Gills arrive at this fixture in decent touch after a run of mixed results. A convincing 4-1 win over Rotherham United in League Two last weekend was their most eye-catching recent performance, and they will look to carry that momentum into the cup.

Brighton's under-21 side come into this game off a longer break from competitive action. Their last outing in the EFL Trophy was a 3-0 win at Northampton Town back in August, and they will be eager to build on that result in this competition.

The young Seagulls have been competing in the Premier Reserve League in the weeks since, with results going in both directions. A heavy 5-1 defeat to Liverpool Academy in September was a setback, though a 3-0 win over Leicester City Academy showed their quality on a better day.

Gillingham hold third place in the group, while Brighton's Academy sit second. With positions still to be decided, this is a fixture that matters to both camps.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Gillingham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Academy, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Gillingham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Gillingham head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was an impressive 4-1 victory over Rotherham United in League Two, while earlier in that run they were beaten 3-0 by York City and suffered a 4-1 EFL Trophy loss to Cambridge United. A 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers and a goalless draw with Newport County round out the five-game spell. Across those matches, the Gills scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Brighton's Academy side carry a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 5-1 loss to Liverpool Academy in the Premier Reserve League, though they did beat Leicester City Academy 3-0 before that. A 2-2 draw with Arsenal Academy and a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa Academy also feature in their recent record, alongside their 3-0 EFL Trophy win at Northampton Town. The Academy side scored nine goals and conceded eleven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The only previous meeting between these two sides in the available record came in the EFL Trophy in October 2022, when Gillingham edged Brighton's Academy 3-2 at MEMS Priestfield. That narrow home win is the sole fixture on record between the clubs in this competition, and Gillingham will be hoping to repeat that result on home soil.

Standings

Southern Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Cambridge United CAM 2 2 0 0 6 2 +4 6 W W 2 Brighton & Hove Albion Academy BAC 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 D W 3 Gillingham GIL 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1 D L 4 Northampton Town NOR 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 L L Qualification to next stage

In Southern Group G of the EFL Trophy, Brighton's Academy currently sit second while Gillingham are third. Both sides still have work to do to secure progression, making this a fixture with genuine stakes for the group table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gillingham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: